Seattle Mariners 8, New York Mets 7

Number of Mariners with multiple hits today: 5

#HitsByJulio: 4

Total pitches thrown by Ray and Carrasco in the 4th: 60

Number of times I realized I was behind on MLBteevee: endless

Going to a pizza place in NYC that a local friend suggested: Diego Castillo (.520), going to a pizza place in NYC that a local stranger suggested: Julio Rodriguez (.363)

Going to Sbarro in NYC: Drew Steckenrider (-.488)