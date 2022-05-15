5/15/22: Open Game Thread

Happy Sunday and Happy Rubber Match Day to all who celebrate. The other day I created a poll on our Instagram asking our followers who they thought was going to win the series and 62% of you said you picked the Mets. We’ll see how that shakes out in the next few hours.

Not that batting averages are the end-all be-all when it comes to stats (it’s far from it), there’s a whole lot of BAs that start with a 2 in the Mets lineup and not in the Mariners lineup.

Today we’ll guys named Mike and Steven get more ABs in the Mariners lineup. Also, some dude named Robbie will be throwing a ball really fast at a guy named Cal to start the game.

So, Mariners fans, crack that cold beer/cold seltzer, put up your feet, and let’s watch some baseball.

Where to Consume Mariners Game Media

TV: ROOT NW, MLB.tv

Radio: KIRO 710