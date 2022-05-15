Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/15/22: Mariners roster moves, Mauricio Dubón, Michael Pineda

Breakfast baseball today as the Mariners close out their series against the Mets. Game time is 10:40 AM PT, which is going to come realllll early after last night’s three and a half hour marathon—not to mention the hour-plus rain delay. More like blechfast baseball. In the meantime, have a fresh hot serving of links.
In Mariners news:
- In case you missed yesterday’s news, RHP Eric Swanson hit the IL with nerve irritation in his elbow and Stuart Fairchild was traded to San Francisco for INF Alex Blandino. John has the deets for you here and here.
- I am annoyed I had to recap last night’s game, which sucked away pretty much my entire Saturday afternoon and evening, but more annoyed that the Mariners embarrassed me in front of Shakira.
Day made. Buck finally got to meet @shakira! pic.twitter.com/863rT1q13V— New York Mets (@Mets) May 15, 2022
- Kyle Lewis recorded a hit last night in his rehab stint with the Rainiers. He’s been DHing for the Rainiers as the team continues to work him back very slowly.
Kyle Lewis bloops a single in his last at-bat. Finished today 1-4. pic.twitter.com/z5JmHW9opN— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 15, 2022
- Also returning from injury recently, top prospect Harry Ford is back in Modesto. You probably saw his home run and ensuing bat flip from Friday; on Saturday he went 2-5 in Modesto’s loss.
- Personally I am sick to death of reading about Jarred Kelenic but if you want to wallow, have at it in this latest column from Larry Stone. And here’s more re-litigating the trade, if you really have the time to spare. I’m going to take a little break from thinking about JK, much like I feel he could use a little break from Mariners fans.
Around the League:
- In Mariners-adjacent news, Donovan Walton got to see some action with his new team, as he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. Additionally, the Giants traded Mauricio Dubón, who as far as I can tell, was their equivalent of Dylan Moore, for C/1B Michael Papierski from the Astros. Excited to see the Astros turn Dubón into the new Marwin González.
- Speaking of the Astros, apparently the team has no plans to put either José Altuve nor Jeremy Peña on the IL.
- The Tigers have dialed back Casey Mize’s rehab program. Similarly, the Twins optioned Alex Kirilloff back to Triple-A St. Paul to continue to get regular reps as he recovers from a wrist injury.
- More bad injury news for the Tigers: Michael Pineda has a fractured finger.
- For those feeling down in the mouth about the Mariners, remember, it could always be worse.
- RIP to David West, former Phillies pitcher, who passed away from brain cancer. He was 57.
Kate’s pick:
Since the Mariners drafted Isaiah Campbell and we have a minor-league affiliate there, I have been following Arkansas baseball when I do have time to follow college baseball. I love the passion of Razorbacks fans and how central baseball is in the community, as witnessed by these fans being unwilling to allow a raccoon on the field to interrupt their game:
May 14, 2022
