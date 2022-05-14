15-19: Chart

Number of batters hit by Mets pitching: 2 (surprisingly, none of them Ty France)

Number of runners left stranded on base for the Mariners: 9

Number of three-pitch strikeouts by Mariners hitters: 5 (Julio twice)

Number of Mariners errors: 3

Time of game: a tidy three hours and thirty minutes

A fresh bag of groceries from Zabar’s: Jesse “Heel” Winker, .358 WPA

Ew York, Ew York: Technically Adam Frazier (-.240 WPA) but gotta give this to Julio (-.077) for a tough game all around: 2 Ks on six pitches, an outfield bobble, a missed diving catch (good effort though), and a caught stealing in a potentially big inning for the Mariners.