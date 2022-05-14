 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/14/22: J.P. Crawford, Emerson Hancock, and Max Scherzer

Perhaps Max Scherzer got his just desserts.

By Anders Jorstad
Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Good morning to all and happy Saturday! The Mariners look to secure the series win over the Mets today after stealing one against Max Scherzer last night. Onto the links!

In Mariners news...

  • Holy hell that bat flip.
  • These two back-to-back groundouts were too similar...
  • Why would he do this?
  • Ty and J.P. took a little tour in New York before yesterday’s game.

Around the league...

  • The fact that he had the ability to double-clutch...
  • Yesterday was Japanese Heritage Night at the Mets game and the Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. got big league’d by Scherzer. As much as we love Scherzer as a labor hero and overall intense dude, these are the kinds of moments where that intensity becomes just being a jerk.
  • Kumar Rocker is preparing for the upcoming draft by hitting the Frontier League.
  • Matt Monagan at MLB told the oral history of the famous photo that featured a shirtless Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.
  • Tyler Wade is apparently a Japanese heartthrob.

Anders’ picks...

  • Damn. If it isn’t all of us.

