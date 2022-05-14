Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/14/22: J.P. Crawford, Emerson Hancock, and Max Scherzer

Good morning to all and happy Saturday! The Mariners look to secure the series win over the Mets today after stealing one against Max Scherzer last night. Onto the links!
In Mariners news...
- Holy hell that bat flip.
Flip that bat @harry_ford! Solo HR crushed. pic.twitter.com/rpvYW6dBQa— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 14, 2022
- These two back-to-back groundouts were too similar...
Marco Gonzales gets eerily similar back-to-back grounders to Adam Frazier in the shift pic.twitter.com/QSb8xslig1— David Adler (@_dadler) May 14, 2022
- Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs released an update of the M’s top 31 prospects.
- Jeffrey Paternostro at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the journey of J.P. Crawford. ($)
- Gerard Gilberto profiled young M’s prospect Noelvi Marte.
- Emerson Hancock will take the mound once more in a few days.
Emerson Hancock will make his 2022 debut on Tuesday for Double-A Arkansas, per Mariners director of player development Andy McKay.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 13, 2022
- Why would he do this?
On today of all days, Brodie Van Wagenen is here at Citi Field.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 13, 2022
- Ty and J.P. took a little tour in New York before yesterday’s game.
When you visit the Empire State Building for the views, but Mother Nature has other plans ️ pic.twitter.com/QdtD6E9yRz— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 13, 2022
Around the league...
- The fact that he had the ability to double-clutch...
I think this is pretty high on the list of best baseball clips ever pic.twitter.com/IFh0mAv3kq— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) May 13, 2022
- Yesterday was Japanese Heritage Night at the Mets game and the Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. got big league’d by Scherzer. As much as we love Scherzer as a labor hero and overall intense dude, these are the kinds of moments where that intensity becomes just being a jerk.
This guy was supposed to throw the first pitch but Scherzer beat him to the mound and didn’t let him throw it. pic.twitter.com/qoB1u40LYG— Chris Chao (@Chaoscjc) May 13, 2022
- Kumar Rocker is preparing for the upcoming draft by hitting the Frontier League.
Kumar Rocker, the former Vanderbilt ace who did not sign with the New York Mets after they chose him in the first round last year, has signed with the Tri-City Valleycats of the Frontier League. He’ll pitch there before the MLB Draft, where he’s eligible to be selected again.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 13, 2022
- Matt Monagan at MLB told the oral history of the famous photo that featured a shirtless Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.
- Tyler Wade is apparently a Japanese heartthrob.
"Many Angels are famous in Japan because they keep showing up in photos of Ohtani; he recently informed Wade that the second baseman has many admirers abroad, and he now only addresses him as “ikemen,” which means “hot guy.”" https://t.co/QuuGSqzKss— Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) May 13, 2022
- Clayton Kershaw was placed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation.
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic dove into the Pacific Coast League to find some pitching prospects that are standing out. Darren McCaughan was shouted out in the piece. ($)
- It’s official now.
The #Padres have signed INF Robinson Canó to a Major League contract.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 13, 2022
Details: https://t.co/NwVTEZ08aj pic.twitter.com/iXpgIl5er2
Anders’ picks...
- Damn. If it isn’t all of us.
mfs be like "i hate this team" then watch every game they play— x-michael (@ihateinjuries) May 12, 2022
