5/13/22: Open Rally Thread

SCORE RUNS ASSHOLES!
More From Lookout Landing
- 5/13/22: Open Game Thread
- Mariners option OF Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Tacoma, activate RHP Sergio Romo amid 8 roster moves
- Meet the Mets: Mariners at Mets Series Preview
- Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Casey Sadler in Search of Rainier Cherries; So Long Donnie Walton; Off Day in New York City
- Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/13/22: Mike Ford, Chase Silseth, and Robinson Canó
- The Mariners have disappointed on the field this year, but the organization has disappointed fans for far longer
Loading comments...