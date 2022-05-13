5/13/22: Open Game Thread

The Mariners are playing baseball, again (I think). They had their first day off yesterday after playing 16 games in a row without a break, and now they’re back, although some are missing? Confused? Peep the lineups:

That’s right, Jarred has been sent down to AAA Tacoma, and they’ve brought up Steven Souza Jr. and Mike Ford in his place. We all know Kelenic has been scuffling as of late, so here’s hoping that this stint with the Rainiers will help.

For their first trip into Citi Field, the M’s will be facing a Mets team that has been surprisingly successful so far this year. Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso are rocking a wRC+ of 155 and 144, respectively. We’ll see if Marco can put a stop to their otherwise remarkably good offensive numbers.

Making that more difficult is that tonight the Mariners will have to contend with Max Scherzer. So yeah, that kind of sucks. We might see Edwin Díaz out of the pen, as well. Like spotting an ex on a date with their new partner. It could get ugly.

The East Coast does not agree with the Mariners, as much as the timing of the games is nicer for me, and I would like for them to return to T-Mobile Park, please. Oh, and win games as well. That would be swell.