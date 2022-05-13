 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/13/22: Mike Ford, Chase Silseth, and Robinson Canó

It’s Friday the 13th!

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks and happy Friday! Mariners baseball is back with a big road trip starting tonight. Let’s hope they can turn things around here. Anyway, onto the links.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Padres are reportedly closing in on a deal with Robinson Canó.
  • The Angels are already calling up their 11th rounder from last year, making him the first player from last year’s draft class to debut in the majors.
  • The Nationals already made an embarrassment of themselves against the Mets.
  • Well, now the Phillies will be without their best player for a while.
  • Or uh, perhaps not.

Anders’ picks...

  • This is tremendously creative and filled with funny references. I’m just gonna pretend I don’t see the “2001 Mariners” headstone in the top right corner during the Seahawks scene.

