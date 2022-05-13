Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/13/22: Mike Ford, Chase Silseth, and Robinson Canó

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Mariners baseball is back with a big road trip starting tonight. Let’s hope they can turn things around here. Anyway, onto the links.
In Mariners news...
- Zach DeLoach got a profile in yesterday’s Fangraphs prospect notes.
- Jerry Dipoto provided some injury updates on guys like Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis during his latest appearance on 710 ESPN.
- The Mariners re-acquired first baseman Mike Ford from the Giants. Ford was DFA’d to make room for Donovan Walton.
- Benjamin Hoffman at The New York Times wrote a profile on Julio Rodríguez: speedster.
Around the league...
- The Padres are reportedly closing in on a deal with Robinson Canó.
- The Angels are already calling up their 11th rounder from last year, making him the first player from last year’s draft class to debut in the majors.
RHP Chase Silseth will make his major league debut as the Angels starter on Friday.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 12, 2022
Silseth was the #Angels 11th-round pick last June. He has a 1.73 ERA at AA this season, with 37 Ks, 7 BBs in 26 IP. https://t.co/bilxTEyyLE
- The Nationals already made an embarrassment of themselves against the Mets.
One of the most ridiculous double plays you will see— SNY (@SNYtv) May 12, 2022
"Horrendous baserunning by the Nationals" pic.twitter.com/CuM09Z1Wi2
- A former White Sox team trainer is suing the team under allegations that they fired him because he is gay.
- Jeremy Peña was removed from yesterday’s game for the Astros with what appeared to be a knee injury.
- That’s a huge list of people in COVID protocol.
From the Guardians:— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) May 12, 2022
The following members of the coaching staff are in Health & Safety protocols:
Manager Terry Francona
Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale
Hitting Coach Chris Valaika
Asst Pitching Coach Joe Torres
1B Coach Sandy Alomar
3B Coach Mike Sarbaugh
Hitting Analyst Justin Toole
- Well, now the Phillies will be without their best player for a while.
Girardi said the Phillies had another test done on Harper last week that showed a small tear in his UCL. They had him visit Dr. ElAttrache this morning, who confirmed that it is a small tear. He’ll be a no throw for four weeks; they hope he’ll start a throwing program after that— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) May 12, 2022
- Or uh, perhaps not.
Bryce Harper just crushed a frozen rope into the pavillion. Left his bat at 110 mph.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 13, 2022
1-0 Phillies.
Anders’ picks...
- This is tremendously creative and filled with funny references. I’m just gonna pretend I don’t see the “2001 Mariners” headstone in the top right corner during the Seahawks scene.
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ
