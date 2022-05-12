 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/12/22: Donovan Walton, Frank Lopez, and Christian Yelich

A day without baseball for the Mariners is — right now — a welcome reprieve.

By Anders Jorstad
Hey folks and welcome to Thursday! Today is a major off-day for Major League Baseball with only a handful of teams playing in preparation for the weekend. Here’s some news to keep you occupied.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the Mariners dealt infielder Donovan Walton to the Giants in exchange for minor league right-hander Prelander Berroa.
  • Congratulations to Veronica for becoming the first Latina General Manager in Minor League Baseball history!
  • Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports wrote about the journey Ty France has taken to this breakout performance.
  • The Mariners have set their rotation for the weekend series in New York.

Around the league...

  • The COVID outbreaks are back...
  • What a strange statistical quirk!

Anders’ picks...

  • It’s really awesome that these actors are finally seeing people appreciate their films, but it’s unfortunate it took this long for it to happen.

