Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/12/22: Donovan Walton, Frank Lopez, and Christian Yelich

Hey folks and welcome to Thursday! Today is a major off-day for Major League Baseball with only a handful of teams playing in preparation for the weekend. Here’s some news to keep you occupied.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the Mariners dealt infielder Donovan Walton to the Giants in exchange for minor league right-hander Prelander Berroa.
- Congratulations to Veronica for becoming the first Latina General Manager in Minor League Baseball history!
Today the Seattle Mariners have announced that our own Veronica Hernandez has been named as our new General Manager! Congratulations Veronica!#GoNuts pic.twitter.com/COH1UTLwCf— Modesto Nuts (@ModestoNuts) May 11, 2022
- Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports wrote about the journey Ty France has taken to this breakout performance.
- The Mariners have set their rotation for the weekend series in New York.
Mariners re-slotting the rotation with the off day pic.twitter.com/MbxihzzBKl— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 11, 2022
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times makes the case that the M’s should have done more in free agency this winter.
Around the league...
- Not all minor league teams are confident they can meet the new facilities requirements, reports J.J. Cooper at Baseball America.
- Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic told the story of Guardians prospect Frank Lopez, who went from being presumably on his death bed to continuing his baseball career in earnest. ($)
- This takes some serious guts.
Bottom 9th, two outs, down one run.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 11, 2022
Steal home?
2023 Draft prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. used his 80-grade speed to deliver for @VandyBoys: https://t.co/Tqcy72byjm
pic.twitter.com/xaZwzhRfqm
- The COVID outbreaks are back...
For the first time in 2022 a game was postponed for COVID reasons. MLB: Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians org, their game v. the White Sox has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 11, 2022
- Matthew Roberson at the New York Daily News wrote about the smoke and mirrors behind this year’s Angels team.
- The Rangers are adding a pair of players to their Hall of Fame.
Introducing our class of '22 Hall of Famers, Ian Kinsler & @RangerBlake! pic.twitter.com/LFEfY6Etvu— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 11, 2022
- What a strange statistical quirk!
Christian Yelich with his third career cycle -- all against the Reds— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) May 11, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- It’s really awesome that these actors are finally seeing people appreciate their films, but it’s unfortunate it took this long for it to happen.
Ewan: “I like them. Episode 3 was a really good movie.”— Noah (@keldorjedii) May 11, 2022
Hayden: “It’s a phenomenal film!” pic.twitter.com/9BR7iFiShu
Loading comments...