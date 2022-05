Mariners 2, Phillies 4

The good news is three different Mariners hitters had a 2-4 night, France, Crawford and Frazier, who hit two doubles. The bad news is in the end, it didn’t really matter. Logan Gilbert had 9 Ks, but that also didn’t matter because he gave up a grand slam and forgot he’s supposed to pitch without the need for run support.

Getting a day off: J.P. Crawford, .076 WPA

Had a really off day: Logan Gilbert, -.310 WPA