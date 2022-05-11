5/11/22: Open Game Thread

The Seattle Mariners hope to continue yesterdays momentum with their second win in a row against the Philadelphia Phillies, and in doing so finish a horrific stretch with some good vibes before an off day tomorrow. If they do so it will be a series win, and their first since sweeping the Royals back in late April. Logan Gilbert looks to continue his success on the bump, and the Phillies plan to counter by opening with a pitcher by the name of Bailey Falter, who in every appearance but one thus far has lived up to his last name.

After just one game of sliding back to the sixth spot in the lineup Julio Rodríguez is back in the number three spot, with the recently returned Crawford in the four-hole behind him, for the first time in his career (and absolutely earned given his play this season). Moore gets the start in right field, and Luis Torrens slots into the DH role after a pleasant 2 for 4 game yesterday. It’s a lineup order I can absolutely get behind and one that feels long overdue, although the bottom third has the potential to be rather toothless depending on which version of Winker and Moore we get.

Also of note, the Mariners will be moving forward with a new rotation order following the off day, per Ryan Divish.

Mariners re-slotting the rotation with the off day pic.twitter.com/MbxihzzBKl — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 11, 2022

Game start: 12:40 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)