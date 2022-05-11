 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/11/22: Mitch Haniger, Reid Detmers, and Anthony Rendon

The Rays seem to have used up all of their good baseball against Seattle.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s happening in baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

  • Kyle Lewis is getting hot in Tacoma!
  • Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times spoke to Mitch Haniger about his ankle injury and the timeline for his recovery.
  • Sergio Romo had a successful rehab outing (in terms of health, not results).

Around the league...

  • Angels left-hander Reid Detmers threw the first MLB no-hitter of the season yesterday in a game against the Rays — a game in which he recorded just two strikeouts.
  • That wasn’t even the strangest thing that happened in that game. The Rays brought in outfielder Brett Phillips to pitch at one point and Anthony Rendon responded by stepping into the left-handed batter’s box for the first time in his career.
  • David Price may request a trade in effort to get the opportunity to start once again.
  • Ugh...this sucks for Shed who just started his rehab assignment yesterday.
  • The Cardinals made a pretty drastic decision, sending infielder Paul DeJong down to Triple-A after a horrid start to the season.
  • Jumbo Díaz appears to be enjoying himself.

Anders’ picks...

  • This is legendary.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...