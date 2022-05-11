Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/11/22: Mitch Haniger, Reid Detmers, and Anthony Rendon

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s happening in baseball right now.
In Mariners news...
- Kyle Lewis is getting hot in Tacoma!
Kyle Lewis singles in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/4aKBsA7m2s— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 10, 2022
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times spoke to Mitch Haniger about his ankle injury and the timeline for his recovery.
- Sergio Romo had a successful rehab outing (in terms of health, not results).
Sergio Romo worked one inning, as scheduled. Retired three of the four batters he faced, with a K, but allowed a solo homer to Jake McCarthy. 19 pitches, 13 strikes.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) May 10, 2022
Around the league...
- Angels left-hander Reid Detmers threw the first MLB no-hitter of the season yesterday in a game against the Rays — a game in which he recorded just two strikeouts.
- That wasn’t even the strangest thing that happened in that game. The Rays brought in outfielder Brett Phillips to pitch at one point and Anthony Rendon responded by stepping into the left-handed batter’s box for the first time in his career.
Anthony Rendon with a lefty homer!!— MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022
This game is MADNESS. pic.twitter.com/MXW56xuKgs
- This legitimately had me cackling (origin of the audio here).
You guys wanted the unedited version of this, so here you go ... pic.twitter.com/DGFtsHCsLL— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 10, 2022
- David Price may request a trade in effort to get the opportunity to start once again.
- Ugh...this sucks for Shed who just started his rehab assignment yesterday.
Played hooky long enough from work to see @SLONG895 get hit by a pitch and run gingerly around the bases in the 1st inning. Lifted after the inning. Just bad luck. @shorebirds pic.twitter.com/ABRnaUbyOC— Jeremy Cox (@Jeremy_Cox) May 10, 2022
- The Twins decided to place shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list while he recovers from a finger injury.
- Well, it doesn’t sound like a change to the rules is on the horizon.
BREAKING: The class action lawsuit filed by minor leaguers, Senne vs. the Commissioner’s Office, et al., has been settled. Terms not immediately known. A trial was set to begin in June. The lawsuit was filed in 2014. Here’s an earlier story on the case: https://t.co/md2BqNjr0X— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 10, 2022
- The Cardinals made a pretty drastic decision, sending infielder Paul DeJong down to Triple-A after a horrid start to the season.
- Jumbo Díaz appears to be enjoying himself.
The pitcher running to the plate to punch out the runner is just an incredible move pic.twitter.com/uPWsXZw1k0— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) May 10, 2022
- Mets right-hander Sean Reid-Foley will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- Padres manager Bob Melvin will miss a few games while he gets prostate surgery.
Anders’ picks...
