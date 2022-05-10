Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/10/22: Josh Naylor, Akil Baddoo, and Shohei Ohtani

Let’s just collectively agree to forget about last night’s game? The Mariners look to bounce back tonight in game two against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:40 pm, with Robbie Ray on the mound to face Aaron Nola.
In Mariners news...
- ‘Nuff said.
.@JRODshow44’s last 16 games:— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 10, 2022
.310 AVG
8 R
3 2B
7 RBI
6 SB pic.twitter.com/QAetCneBI0
- LHP Nick Margevicius has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after being DFA’d last week.
- Mike Lefko at Seattle Sports 710 AM addresses the Mariners’ struggles without Mitch Haniger and the impact he has on the team offensively.
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are posting some very impressive numbers through their first 26 games:
Dorktown: Los Angeles Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/LWncj1YKY3— Secret Base (@secretbase) May 9, 2022
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic writes about the costs and benefits of swinging less to fix MLB’s declining offensive production.
- MLB has announced a long-term partnership with the league and the city of London after speaking with London’s mayor this past weekend. The partnership includes regular-season games in 2023, 2024, and 2026, with additional major events hosted by the city over the next five years.
- The Dodgers and Giants will wear special on-field Pride caps during their June 11 matchup, becoming the first two teams to wear them in the same game.
- Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor makes history with 8 RBIs beginning in the eighth inning to propel the Guardians to a 12-9 comeback win against the Chicago White Sox.
- The Detroit Tigers have optioned outfielder Akil Baddoo to Triple-A after a slow start to the 2022 season. The team has recalled RHP Rony Garcia in a corresponding move to take Baddoo’s roster spot.
- Shohei Ohtani crushed his first career grand slam last night in the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last night.
- Infielder Sergio Alcantara has been claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres after being DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks this past weekend. The move comes after the Padres placed OF Matt Beaty on the 10-day IL due to a left shoulder impingement, and transferred reliever Pierce Johnson to the 60-day IL.
Loading comments...