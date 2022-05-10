 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/10/22: Josh Naylor, Akil Baddoo, and Shohei Ohtani

The Mariners did not in fact have that dawg in them last night.

By Becca Weinberg
Let’s just collectively agree to forget about last night’s game? The Mariners look to bounce back tonight in game two against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:40 pm, with Robbie Ray on the mound to face Aaron Nola.

In Mariners news...

  • ‘Nuff said.

Around the league...

  • Eno Sarris at The Athletic writes about the costs and benefits of swinging less to fix MLB’s declining offensive production.
  • MLB has announced a long-term partnership with the league and the city of London after speaking with London’s mayor this past weekend. The partnership includes regular-season games in 2023, 2024, and 2026, with additional major events hosted by the city over the next five years.
  • The Dodgers and Giants will wear special on-field Pride caps during their June 11 matchup, becoming the first two teams to wear them in the same game.
  • Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor makes history with 8 RBIs beginning in the eighth inning to propel the Guardians to a 12-9 comeback win against the Chicago White Sox.
  • The Detroit Tigers have optioned outfielder Akil Baddoo to Triple-A after a slow start to the 2022 season. The team has recalled RHP Rony Garcia in a corresponding move to take Baddoo’s roster spot.
  • Shohei Ohtani crushed his first career grand slam last night in the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last night.
  • Infielder Sergio Alcantara has been claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres after being DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks this past weekend. The move comes after the Padres placed OF Matt Beaty on the 10-day IL due to a left shoulder impingement, and transferred reliever Pierce Johnson to the 60-day IL.

