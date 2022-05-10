Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/10/22: Josh Naylor, Akil Baddoo, and Shohei Ohtani

Let’s just collectively agree to forget about last night’s game? The Mariners look to bounce back tonight in game two against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:40 pm, with Robbie Ray on the mound to face Aaron Nola.

In Mariners news...

‘Nuff said.

.@JRODshow44’s last 16 games:



.310 AVG

8 R

3 2B

7 RBI

6 SB pic.twitter.com/QAetCneBI0 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 10, 2022

LHP Nick Margevicius has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after being DFA’d last week.

Mike Lefko at Seattle Sports 710 AM addresses the Mariners’ struggles without Mitch Haniger and the impact he has on the team offensively.

Around the league...