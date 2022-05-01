 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/1/22: Konner Wade, Archie Bradley, Clayton Kershaw

It’s gonna be May

By Kate Preusser
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

It’s May! Rabbit rabbit and whatnot. Hopefully the calendar turning to a new page will snap the Mariners out of the funk they’ve been in. At least they get out of Florida after today? Let’s distract ourselves from this mini-spiral with some links.

In Mariners News:

Around the League:

Kate’s pick:

Stop multi-screen scrolling and look at this cute baby penguin right now! I love watching penguins waddle, and the only thing I can imagine that’s cuter is to watch a baby penguin waddle. Bonus: the Monterey Aquarium is currently holding a naming contest for this lil’ cutie, and you can vote on your favorite of three names. (Clearly the right answer is Pfeiffer, but go cast your vote anyway.)

(And I was going to include here a link about the jellyfish that poops glitter, but I thought people might find that distasteful early in the morning. You can find out about it here, though.)

