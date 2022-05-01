Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/1/22: Konner Wade, Archie Bradley, Clayton Kershaw

It’s May! Rabbit rabbit and whatnot. Hopefully the calendar turning to a new page will snap the Mariners out of the funk they’ve been in. At least they get out of Florida after today? Let’s distract ourselves from this mini-spiral with some links.

In Mariners News:

Around the League:

RHP Domingo Tapia, who was a Mariner for a hot minute in 2021, has been claimed off waivers by Oakland from Kansas City.

Weeks after the Reds released him, the Padres signed outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a minor-league deal. Akiyama has struggled so far in MLB, but the Padres could use some outfield depth after Wil Myers went down with injury.

Speaking of the Padres, they’re reportedly open to making former starter/current reliever Dinelson Lamet available in trade. John says this feels like a possible Mariners move, but I say AJ Preller should have himself a good long think before he decides to trade with Jerry Dipoto again.

The Angels had to place reliever Archie Bradley on the IL with an abdominal strain. Just glad we could get his WARdle in before that happened.

Congratulations to Clayton Kershaw on becoming the Los Angeles Dodgers’ all-time leader in strikeouts, passing a record held by Don Sutton that had stood since 1979. When you’re talking about Literally The Dodgers, that’s quite an accomplishment indeed.

History was made tonight at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/bjGNPf7AOF — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 1, 2022

Kate’s pick:

Stop multi-screen scrolling and look at this cute baby penguin right now! I love watching penguins waddle, and the only thing I can imagine that’s cuter is to watch a baby penguin waddle. Bonus: the Monterey Aquarium is currently holding a naming contest for this lil’ cutie, and you can vote on your favorite of three names. (Clearly the right answer is Pfeiffer, but go cast your vote anyway.)

Help us cele-bray-te #WorldPenguinDay by choosing a name for our newest penguin chick! Do they look more like a Cypress, Aster, or Pfeiffer? The winning name will be announced May 2! (Please note, only votes placed on our poll page will be counted!)

https://t.co/kwTdNBQINL pic.twitter.com/YXP1X1lFkK — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) April 25, 2022

(And I was going to include here a link about the jellyfish that poops glitter, but I thought people might find that distasteful early in the morning. You can find out about it here, though.)