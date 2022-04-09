4/9/22: Open Game Thread

It’s 2022, so it’s time to compulsively check FiveThirtyEight. No, not for the election projections, but to see the latest from our own Michael Ajeto, who made his debut there yesterday. Congratulations to Michael on making the big time, writing for an affiliate of the Worldwide Leader. His first peice there is a particularly appropriate article to check out right now because it includes a section on Logan Gilbert, today’s starter. Michael’s slinging some takes on how Gilbert will look to harness his secondaries in his second season, starting in this second game.

Abraham Toro, our beloved, will be making his first start of the year, taking over third base. We’ve been told to expect to see Toro all over giving folks days off, so I wouldn’t read into this coming after Eugenio Suárez’s tough debut. Tom Murphy gets his turn on the catcher carousel, and Julio will continue his quest for his first hit in MLB.

On the Twins side, Sonny Gray takes the bump for the first time for his fourth team. And Gio Urshela will ride the bench even though his solo homer accounted for the Twins’ whole offense yesterday. But hey, you just gotta make froom for Nick Gordon. I get it.

Best of luck to the Mariners, who look to keep up their 162-win pace. And best of luck to me at finishing the crossword before the game starts. 29 Down is causing me some real problems.

Brunch baseball is back!

TV: ROOT Sports (Sims and Blow)

Radio: Michael’s brethern at 710 ESPN (Rizzs and Gary)

