Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/9/22: Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, and Lucas Giolito

Hello everybody! Since the Mariners played yesterday on what was supposed to be their day off, we get to start off the season with several games in a row. That’s pretty sweet. Here’s what else is going on right now.

In Mariners news...

In case you missed this...Gary Sánchez bat flipped on that flyout to end the game.

Gary Sanchez thought he hit a Walk off lmaooo pic.twitter.com/rqsP5cVxsA — jw (@the__johnw) April 8, 2022

I suppose we will hear the results of this today.

Dipoto said Taylor Trammell is having a MRI on his hamstring today. He strained it last night running to first in Tacoma — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 8, 2022

Around the league...

Our very own Michael Ajeto made his debut at FiveThirtyEight with an article about a trio of breakout arms for 2022.

Gerrit Cole threw a tantrum yesterday because the start between the Yankees and Red Sox was delayed by 4 minutes. He gave up 3 runs in the first inning after this.

Just before Billy Crystal threw out the first pitch, Cole seemed PISSED about the start time getting slightly delayed pic.twitter.com/rDuvkVmWl4 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 8, 2022

The Yankees reportedly came down to the wire on a potential extension with Aaron Judge, but the outfielder ultimately turned down a deal worth as much as $225 million.

Seattle has two of the sport’s youngest players.

Lucas Giolito left yesterday’s game with abdominal tightness. This could impact Seattle’s upcoming series with Chicago if he stays out.

Yesterday, Rachel Balkovec officially became the first female manager in an MLB affiliated game.

Benches cleared in last night’s primetime game between the Mets and Nationals after Steve Cishek threw a pitch at Francisco Lindor’s face. Cishek was ejected but even Lindor admits that he didn’t think the pitch was intentional.

