Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/9/22: Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, and Lucas Giolito

One down, 161 to go.

By Anders Jorstad
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Hello everybody! Since the Mariners played yesterday on what was supposed to be their day off, we get to start off the season with several games in a row. That’s pretty sweet. Here’s what else is going on right now.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed this...Gary Sánchez bat flipped on that flyout to end the game.
  • I suppose we will hear the results of this today.

Around the league...

  • Our very own Michael Ajeto made his debut at FiveThirtyEight with an article about a trio of breakout arms for 2022.
  • Gerrit Cole threw a tantrum yesterday because the start between the Yankees and Red Sox was delayed by 4 minutes. He gave up 3 runs in the first inning after this.
  • The Yankees reportedly came down to the wire on a potential extension with Aaron Judge, but the outfielder ultimately turned down a deal worth as much as $225 million.
  • Seattle has two of the sport’s youngest players.

Anders’ picks...

