Mariners 2, Twins 1

Mitch Haniger: 2-run home run

Robbie Ray: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R (solo HR)

Bullpen: ALL BLANKS BABY (okay like one stupid little hit but other than that, ALL BLANKS)

Hot dish on a cold day: Robbie Ray, .177 WPA

Ambrosia salad that’s been sitting out all afternoon: Eugenio Suárez, -.147 WPA

Ty France season HBP counter: 1