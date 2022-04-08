4/8/22: Mariners Opening Day Open Game Thread #2

Well, we had a challenge on the first play of the game, Julio’s first MLB at-bats, a Mitch Humdinger, and lots more. Mariners currently up 2-1 as we enter the fifth inning.
Other assorted things:
- Robbie Ray’s pants, confirmed very tight and powerful.
first Robbie Ray K as a Mariner with the pants also looking pic.twitter.com/OtBAW9C3ou— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) April 8, 2022
- JULIOOOOOOOO
It was dribbler to the catcher for an out, but JULIOOOOOO just had his first MLB at-bat, y'all. Let's gooooooooo #Mariners pic.twitter.com/Vvht4pWcks— Eric Sanford (@sanford_and_son) April 8, 2022
- This is high art.
whenever i see a fan of some other team get mad and talk shit about the mariners i’m like man, you’ve hit the bottom rung. i give it a month before you’re scooped up by a separatist cult. and thank god for that, i think a new direction is what you need. you cannot live this way— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) April 8, 2022
Let’s go!
