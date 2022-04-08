 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

4/8/22: Mariners Opening Day Open Game Thread #2

Coral gonna coral

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
what, me worry?
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Well, we had a challenge on the first play of the game, Julio’s first MLB at-bats, a Mitch Humdinger, and lots more. Mariners currently up 2-1 as we enter the fifth inning.

Other assorted things:

  • Robbie Ray’s pants, confirmed very tight and powerful.
  • JULIOOOOOOOO
  • This is high art.

Let’s go!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...