4/8/22: Mariners Opening Day Open Game Thread

Welcome to the first game thread of the first game of the 2022 season. Today the Mariners finally get their Opening Day after weather suspended yesterday’s contest. The snow has gone, and today’s weather forecast is still cold (low 40s), but more importantly will be dry and ever a little sunny on the way to improved weather this weekend.

Here’s how the Mariners line up for their first contest that counts of 2022:

First pitch is at 1:10 PM and you can see the game on ROOT or stream it on MLB TV if you’re out-of-area. Sims and Blowers will have the TV side; Goldsmith and Rizzs will be on the radio, 710 ESPN Seattle Sports, if you can’t get away from your desk or if you’re like staffer Lou, who prefers listening on the radio to watching on TV.

Today’s game will feature the debut of JULIO (#44 making his debut on 4/8 or 4/4+4), which is exciting enough, but also, Matt Brash makes his first Opening Day roster as well. This will also be the first Opening Day for Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh. Robbie Ray makes his Mariners debut, as do Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker, and Eugenio Suárez.

As a reminder, if you want to catch up on all the Mariners on the 40-man, you can do so in our 40 in 25 preview series here (except Matt Festa. Sorry, Fes, it’s coming). Or check out the annual tradition of if it all goes right/if it all goes wrong, or read Jake’s series preview to get a better idea of Minnesota’s new-look offense—spoiler alert, the Mariners are not favored in a single one of these games.

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT, although tune in a little early if you want to see the Mariners announced in the Opening Day festivities and get your first peek at Julioooooooo in a big-league uniform.

If you’ve stuck with us all through spring training, thank you. If you’ve taken an off-season hiatus, welcome back. If you’re new, welcome! We’re glad you’re here.

But most importantly, welcome back baseball.