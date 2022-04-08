 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/8/22: Julio Rodríguez, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Mickey Moniak

The Mariners season begins in mere hours.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and happy Mariners Opening Day! Let’s get your day started off with the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • MLB Network poured some more hype on Julio Rodríguez.
  • Even James Wagner of The New York Times did a profile on Julio.
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic wrote about Mitch Haniger’s team of physical therapists and trainers who made his 2021 campaign possible. ($)
  • It sounds like Steven Souza, Jr. has decided to stay with the organization after all.
  • Let’s hope Taylor Trammell is able to recover quickly and get back to the field!

Around the league...

  • Freddie Freeman didn’t accuse Ronald Acuña, Jr. of being wrong in his assessment of the first baseman. Instead, he attempted to defend his actions.
  • The Athletic ranked each fan base in the sport based on how optimistic they are about their team for 2022. ($)
  • The national marketing for Shohei continues! Even though he is an Angel, I think it’s good for baseball to have an athlete who transcends the sport in terms of fame.
  • The Angels are already dealing with injuries to their rotation? Color me shocked.

Anders’ picks...

  • Good lord, this is incredible.

