Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/8/22: Julio Rodríguez, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Mickey Moniak

Let's get your day started off with the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- MLB Network poured some more hype on Julio Rodríguez.
- Even James Wagner of The New York Times did a profile on Julio.
- Corey Brock at The Athletic wrote about Mitch Haniger’s team of physical therapists and trainers who made his 2021 campaign possible. ($)
- It sounds like Steven Souza, Jr. has decided to stay with the organization after all.
Steven Souza will likely be active tonight for Tacoma. Billy Hamilton is rostered too, TBD on his first game with the Rainiers. Will be some roster moves for each to become active. #SeaUsRise https://t.co/NvXHLzpwOz— Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) April 7, 2022
- Let’s hope Taylor Trammell is able to recover quickly and get back to the field!
Rainiers OF Taylor Trammell has left the game with an injury. He collapsed while running out a ground ball, and was helped off field putting no weight on his right leg.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) April 8, 2022
Around the league...
- Freddie Freeman didn’t accuse Ronald Acuña, Jr. of being wrong in his assessment of the first baseman. Instead, he attempted to defend his actions.
Freddie Freeman said on MLB Network that he "loves" and "misses" Ronald Acuña Jr. But he also copped to basically everything Acuña alleged. Here's a snippet: pic.twitter.com/0JfM4i5m5c— Jake Seiner (@Jake_Seiner) April 7, 2022
- The Athletic ranked each fan base in the sport based on how optimistic they are about their team for 2022. ($)
- The national marketing for Shohei continues! Even though he is an Angel, I think it’s good for baseball to have an athlete who transcends the sport in terms of fame.
Shohei Ohtani graces the cover of @TIME , just in time for Opening Day ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/SjR4VcRbk2— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 7, 2022
- The Angels are already dealing with injuries to their rotation? Color me shocked.
Reid Detmers starts for Angels tomorrow in place of Patrick Sandoval, who has arm fatigue and will be pushed back a few days.— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 7, 2022
- All eight active Roberto Clemente Award winners will wear a patch on the back of their cap commemorating their achievement. I’m a fan of this physical manifestation of their accomplishment and hope it continues.
- Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Pirates yesterday.
- Former No. 1 overall pick and current Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak will miss 4-6 weeks with a hand fracture.
- The Blue Jays made a minor trade with the Guardians, acquiring outfielder Bradley Zimmer for reliever Anthony Castro.

- Good lord, this is incredible.
