4/7/22: 2022 Opening Day Open Games Thread

The Mariners sadly don’t play today because Minnesota doesn’t have a roof (boo), but there are plenty of other games to watch, starting now. Here’s the Opening Day slate, with all times in PT:

Brewers vs. Cubs, 11:20 AM (also on MLBN)

Guardians vs. Royals, 1:10 PM (the free game of the day if you don’t have MLB TV)

Pirates vs. Cardinals, 1:15 PM

Mets vs. Nationals, 4:05 PM (also on ESPN+)

Reds vs. Braves, 5:08 PM (also on ESPN2)

Astros vs. Angels, 6:38 PM

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 6:40 PM

Obviously I will be checking out our AL West rivals this evening, and watching 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in the day’s first game. Bobby Witt Jr. making his MLB debut for a Royals team that projects to be pesky will probably claim my attention over the Pirates and Cardinals, no offense to Tyler O’Neill, and the Mets have got me suckered in enough that I’ll also be checking that one out. Which games are you making space for in this sadly Mariners-less Opening Day?

As a reminder, tomorrow’s Mariners game starts at 1:10 PT, and will be available in all the ways you’re used to consuming Mariners content. See you then.