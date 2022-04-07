 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/7/22: Opening Day, Taylor Trammell, and Joey Votto

It’s time to get your baseball on!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Cubs-Play for Opening Day Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Opening Day! We can enjoy real MLB games today while we await the M’s opener tomorrow. Let’s check in on the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • I forgot to mention this from Tuesday’s Tacoma opener...Taylor Trammell really got into one and thanks to minor league Statcast data we know exactly how good it was.
  • Penn Murfee,,, hello???
  • Several Mariners players spoke to The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish about their hopes for the season.
  • Our very own John Trupin was joined by Mark Barry to preview Julio Rodríguez’s debut for Baseball Prospectus. ($)
  • In case you missed it (I did until just now)...
  • Congratulations José!
  • Jarred Kelenic spoke to Shannon Drayer about how he used this offseason to get himself into the right mindset for sophomore success.
  • Time to make another chapter in the doc.

Around the league...

  • José Ramírez has been the subject of trade rumors for months now. That can likely be put to rest now that he has signed a five-year extension with the Guardians.
  • The White Sox? Really? That’s going to have to change soon with all of the young stars they have right now.
  • Hear me out...Fernando Tatis, Jr. is the official treat of MLB because...wait...he’s really good but hold on...you don’t get to experience him very often (because he gets hurt).
  • Hopefully the league actually listens to CC’s ideas rather than just using this as a PR move, but I’m not holding my breath!
  • The Twins and Padres are reportedly discussing a deal that would swap Chris Paddack for Tayler Rogers.

Anders’ picks...

  • Joey Votto found TikTok, y’all.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...