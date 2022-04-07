Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/7/22: Opening Day, Taylor Trammell, and Joey Votto

Hello everyone and happy Opening Day! We can enjoy real MLB games today while we await the M’s opener tomorrow. Let’s check in on the latest from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- I forgot to mention this from Tuesday’s Tacoma opener...Taylor Trammell really got into one and thanks to minor league Statcast data we know exactly how good it was.
Taylor Trammell hit a 428-foot double for Tacoma. 103.1 mph off the bat. #Mariners https://t.co/exc9bUErdW— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) April 6, 2022
- And then Trammell did this last night! Don’t say I didn’t warn you!
Taylor Trammell says— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 7, 2022
don't you
forget about me
no no no no pic.twitter.com/0gzughycRV
- Penn Murfee,,, hello???
Notable spring Stuff+ numbers from latest stats drop: (Statcast isn’t in all spring parks & usually you want 300 pitches for this metric)— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) April 6, 2022
Penn Murfee 170 lol
Bobby Miller 126
Spencer Strider 126
Anthony Bender 125
Roansy Contreras 124
Nick Lodolo 123
Luis Gil 119
Thor 117 phew
- Several Mariners players spoke to The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish about their hopes for the season.
- Our very own John Trupin was joined by Mark Barry to preview Julio Rodríguez’s debut for Baseball Prospectus. ($)
- In case you missed it (I did until just now)...
Jairo Diaz, righty reliever who has closing experience, signs minors deal with Mariners— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 6, 2022
- Congratulations José!
Congratulations to Mariners MiLB coach José Umbría, who has been selected to serve as an assistant hitting coach for the Tigres del Licey this LIDOM season. Umbría is well loved, and we’re excited he’ll get a chance to work with a team with as much history and prestige as Licey. pic.twitter.com/DiFxycw1Za— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 6, 2022
- Jarred Kelenic spoke to Shannon Drayer about how he used this offseason to get himself into the right mindset for sophomore success.
- Time to make another chapter in the doc.
Dorktown: Major League Baseball! pic.twitter.com/D97YEE1LpP— Secret Base (@secretbase) April 7, 2022
Around the league...
- José Ramírez has been the subject of trade rumors for months now. That can likely be put to rest now that he has signed a five-year extension with the Guardians.
- The White Sox? Really? That’s going to have to change soon with all of the young stars they have right now.
There are now only 4 teams to have never given a player a $100 million contract.— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 6, 2022
The Royals, Pirates, A's and White Sox. https://t.co/MklV1HL0Gq
- Hear me out...Fernando Tatis, Jr. is the official treat of MLB because...wait...he’s really good but hold on...you don’t get to experience him very often (because he gets hurt).
Cody Bellinger and Fernando Tatis Jr. are going to be in advertising later this season promoting the Dairy Queen blizzard, which is now the “official treat of MLB” pic.twitter.com/guowagW978— Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) April 6, 2022
- Theo Epstein talked to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark about the newest rule changes and how they could impact the sport. ($)
- Dan Szymborski released his 2022 team ZiPS projections which are perhaps higher on the Mariners than any other projection system.
- Neil Paine at FiveThirtyEight previewed the American League West.
- 108 musicians weighed in to give their predictions for the 2022 MLB season.
- The old man lives on!
The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected the contract of Oliver Pérez.— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) April 6, 2022
The 40-year-old has made a big league roster for the 20th season.
- Hopefully the league actually listens to CC’s ideas rather than just using this as a PR move, but I’m not holding my breath!
After a 19-year career, @CC_Sabathia is the newest Special Assistant to the Commissioner. An advocate for amplifying diversity, strengthening the sport, and impacting the community, CC will bring a player's perspective as a liaison for decision making. Welcome, CC! #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/M0QCMJhY1h— MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2022
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs provided a primer for the most impactful rule changes to the sport this year.
- Um...excuse me?
In the dugout at Nats Park, Buck Showalter said the days are gone when you would warm up leftover pizza in the clubhouse dryer, which I hope is true.— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 6, 2022
- The Brewers made a pair of trades yesterday, adding backstops Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson (yes, that Alex Jackson).
- The Royals announced that they have restructured the contract of infielder Whit Merrifield.
- Freddie Freeman is catching strays from Ronald Acuña.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was just on IG Live and according to our resident bilingual r/Braves user, he said:— Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) April 7, 2022
- He won't miss Freddie Freeman.
- They had friction.
- Freeman didn't care when he was plunked.
- He was overbearing.
- He wasn't someone Ronald could talk to ever.
- The Twins and Padres are reportedly discussing a deal that would swap Chris Paddack for Tayler Rogers.
Anders’ picks...
- Joey Votto found TikTok, y’all.
guys wtf is joey votto doing pic.twitter.com/lgyMtgB5CS— Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 6, 2022
