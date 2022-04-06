 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/6/22: Luis Torrens, Bobby Witt, Jr. and Todd Frazier

Opening Day begins tomorrow for Major League Baseball, but not the Mariners.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone! This morning we got some depressing news that the Mariners’ opener will be delayed because the Twins can’t be bothered to put a roof over their stadium.

So, we wait another day. But at least today is the final day before regular season baseball begins. So here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

  • Luis Torrens can do it all.
  • Larry Stone at The Seattle Times proclaimed that this is the year the Mariners will end their playoff drought.
  • Sal, we hardly knew ye.

Around the league...

  • The Royals announced that Bobby Witt, Jr. has made their MLB roster. It’s going to be a big year for rookies with Witt, Julio, Spencer Torkelson, Hunter Greene, and several others starting in the show this season.
  • The Astros are keeping one of their top relievers around for the next two years.
  • Oh, maybe Major League Baseball will learn how to market a star player this year!

Anders’ picks...

  • Honestly, Gollum was living the dream.

