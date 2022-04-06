Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/6/22: Luis Torrens, Bobby Witt, Jr. and Todd Frazier

Hello everyone! This morning we got some depressing news that the Mariners’ opener will be delayed because the Twins can’t be bothered to put a roof over their stadium.

Our #OpeningDay game has been postponed to Friday. The game and festivities timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6 to 9am, gates open at 1pm, and first pitch at 3:10pm.



Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday’s rescheduled game. More info: https://t.co/WsP1VwQVVm pic.twitter.com/XFIohxLOjQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 6, 2022

So, we wait another day. But at least today is the final day before regular season baseball begins. So here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

Luis Torrens can do it all.

BREAKING: Luis Torrens wins the 2022 @Mariners Ping-Pong Tournament Finals, defeating Director of Data Strategy Skylar Shibayama. pic.twitter.com/WFkzkZgIv4 — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) April 5, 2022

Larry Stone at The Seattle Times proclaimed that this is the year the Mariners will end their playoff drought.

Sal, we hardly knew ye.

#Mariners RHP Sal Romano has voluntarily retired. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) April 5, 2022

Matt Brash was added to the Fangraphs top 100 prospect list in their latest update.

Around the league...

The Royals announced that Bobby Witt, Jr. has made their MLB roster. It’s going to be a big year for rookies with Witt, Julio, Spencer Torkelson, Hunter Greene, and several others starting in the show this season.

The Astros are keeping one of their top relievers around for the next two years.

Ryan Pressly has signed a 2-yr, $30M extension with the #Astros covering 2023-24 as @ByRobertMurray 1st reported. There is a 2025 option with a $2M buyout. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 6, 2022

Oh, maybe Major League Baseball will learn how to market a star player this year!

.@MLBTheShow 22 is finally here!



Available today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch: https://t.co/2e9bRAlaDW pic.twitter.com/wNCU7XNhDS — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2022

So!



Good news: Since the PCL is transitioning to the ABS system, Statcast data from those games is public on Baseball Savant.



Round Rock-El Paso is here: https://t.co/jbHLNd9qD7 pic.twitter.com/NdK6YXrhhN — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) April 6, 2022

Anders’ picks...

Honestly, Gollum was living the dream.