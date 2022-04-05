Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/2022: Austin Meadows, Johnny Cueto, and JULIOOOOO

In Mariners news...
- Bring on the J-Rod Show: Julio Rodriguez has officially made the Mariners’ Opening Day Roster! Such a special moment for him and his family:
The moment @JRODshow44’s dream came true. pic.twitter.com/voWO3fIlUg— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2022
- Tacoma Rainiers Opening Day is TODAY! Make sure to snag your tickets for some exciting Rainiers home games this season:
IT'S TIME— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) March 1, 2022
️ Tickets are on sale for all 75 Rainiers home games (Opening Day is April 5): https://t.co/b31DkEKPNE
Promo schedule highlights: https://t.co/YwU4Aud76k pic.twitter.com/I29q1KTDGJ
Around the league...
- The Detroit Tigers have agreed to send OF Austin Meadows to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for shortstop Isaac Parades and a Comp B draft pick.
- Following the recent injury of starter Lance Lynn, the Chicago White Sox have signed veteran RHP Johnny Cueto to a minor league deal worth up to $4.2 million.
- The New York Yankees have acquired righty reliever David McKay from the Rays for cash considerations.
- MLB has announced 80-game PED-related suspensions for RHP Richard Rodriguez, and infielders Danny Santana and Jose Rondon. All three players tested positive for the steroid Boldenone.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the Kansas Jayhawks on their national championship win!
Let the good times roll… pic.twitter.com/dpIYtP0abH— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 5, 2022
