 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/2022: Austin Meadows, Johnny Cueto, and JULIOOOOO

The moment we’ve all been waiting for.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Bring on the J-Rod Show: Julio Rodriguez has officially made the Mariners’ Opening Day Roster! Such a special moment for him and his family:
  • Tacoma Rainiers Opening Day is TODAY! Make sure to snag your tickets for some exciting Rainiers home games this season:

Around the league...

  • The Detroit Tigers have agreed to send OF Austin Meadows to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for shortstop Isaac Parades and a Comp B draft pick.
  • Following the recent injury of starter Lance Lynn, the Chicago White Sox have signed veteran RHP Johnny Cueto to a minor league deal worth up to $4.2 million.
  • The New York Yankees have acquired righty reliever David McKay from the Rays for cash considerations.
  • MLB has announced 80-game PED-related suspensions for RHP Richard Rodriguez, and infielders Danny Santana and Jose Rondon. All three players tested positive for the steroid Boldenone.

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...