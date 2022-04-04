4/4/22: Open Game Thread

Welcome to the penultimate Spring Training game for the Seattle Mariners in 2022. Also the first game we get to watch without wondering if we’ll get to see Julio on opening day! This lineup looks more and more like it’s what we might see on Thursday (Friday?). On the other hand, the D-Backs are very much not running out their opening day lineup today (not a single one of these batters is projected to play Thursday for the big club).

Marco gets his final start of the spring— the next time we see him pitch should be on Sunday in MN, followed by Friday the 15th at the home opener. We should see Castillo, Festa, Romano, and Ramirez in later innings.

Game Time: 1:10 PM

Radio: 710 AM, At-Bat app, or Mariners website

TV: ROOT Sports