Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/4/22: Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Haniger, and Sean Manaea

In Mariners news...
- Just Julio doing Julio things...finishing yesterday’s 10-8 win just a triple shy of the cycle.
A @JRODshow44 dinger for your Sunday afternoon enjoyment. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/2B6uHMZeHs— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 3, 2022
- Mitch Haniger has reached an agreement with the Mariners on a one-year/$7.75 million deal to avoid arbitration.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $7.75 million deal to avoid arbitration, sources familiar with the contract tell ESPN. The number is around what they agreed to right before the arb deadline, and the deal is now official.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 3, 2022
- LHP Nick Margevicius has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, bringing the Spring Training roster down to 38 players.
- Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports advocates for MLB to realign the Mariners’ travel schedule.
Around the league...
- The Oakland Athletics have traded veteran LHP Sean Manaea and minor league pitcher Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Adrian Martinez and infield prospect Euribiel Angeles.
- Former outfielder Carlos Beltran addresses the Houston Astros’ controversial 2017 season in his first interview since the team’s sign-stealing scandal. ($)
- The Miami Marlins have acquired LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Cole Sulser from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for prospects Antonio Velez and Kevin Guerrero, as well as a PTBNL and a Comp B pick in this summer’s amateur draft.
Becca’s picks...
- Huge congrats to South Carolina’s women's basketball team on their NCAA tournament win!
Happy tears for the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player and @jerseymikes Naismith Player of the Year, @GamecockWBB’s @aa_boston! #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/9knIsZQW4t— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) April 4, 2022
