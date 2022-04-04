 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/4/22: Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Haniger, and Sean Manaea

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Just Julio doing Julio things...finishing yesterday’s 10-8 win just a triple shy of the cycle.
  • Mitch Haniger has reached an agreement with the Mariners on a one-year/$7.75 million deal to avoid arbitration.
  • LHP Nick Margevicius has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, bringing the Spring Training roster down to 38 players.
  • Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports advocates for MLB to realign the Mariners’ travel schedule.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Huge congrats to South Carolina’s women's basketball team on their NCAA tournament win!

