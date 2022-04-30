 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

11-10: Chart

it only takes one inning

By Jacob Parr
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Vice: Dylan Moore (.117)

Miami Vice (the 2006 video game): Robbie Ray (-.207)

Plays made by Brian Anderson: 9

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...