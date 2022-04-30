4/30/22: Open Game Thread

After a disappointing end to their series in Tampa and a disappointing start to this series, the Mariners will try to pull out of their Florida-induced tailspin with Robbie Ray at the controls.

Mitch Haniger is likely to head to the IL after suffering an ankle sprain yesterday; in his place, the Mariners have summoned Seattle native and hero of many of my OOP franchises, OF Stuart Fairchild. He’s not in the starting lineup but maybe we get a peek at him if things continue to go as they’ve gone in Florida, although I would much prefer the Mariners not be on the short end of any potential blowouts. Kelenic gets a rest today against the lefty Luzardo, who you might remember as the next big thing coming up in Oakland’s system before they inexplicably gave up on him. For the Mariners, Robbie Ray has the unenviable task of pulling the Mariners out of this mini-slump, although he’ll get a chance against the Marlins’ more whelming righty-heavy lineup.

Today’s game starts now-ish, east coast start times are a mess!, and can be found on all your favorite channels: ROOT NW if you’re near a TV today, or 710 Seattle Sports on the radio if you’re out and about.