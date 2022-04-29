11-9 Chart

Catching an 18-foot marlin: Luis Torrens, .247 WPA
Sharks eating that marlin, which you spent two days wrestling back to shore: Matt Brash, -.579 WPA
Final score: 8-6, Marlins
Mariners balls in play at > 100 mph: 9
Players picked before Penn Murfee in the 2018 draft: 987
OTD in Ichiro, 2006/2016: Ichiro steals his first of 45 bases in a row without being caught, an American League record (the streak ends May 17, 2007, when Jose Vidro misses an obvious hit-and-run sign, hanging Ichiro out to dry). On the same day 10 years later, Ichiro steals his 500th base. If you’re in the mood to actually enjoy a Marlins player doing something great, here’s the clip:
