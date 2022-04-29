Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Threads 4/29/22: Open Game Thread 2 blahhhh By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Apr 29, 2022, 4:58pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/29/22: Open Game Thread 2 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Well, things could be going better. Maybe this is the thread where the Mariners core some more runs? More From Lookout Landing 4/29/2022: Open Game Thread FanPost Friday: Your Mariner of the Month, April 2022 Gone Fishin: Mariners at Marlins Series Preview About Last Night: Scott Servais defends his own Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/29/22: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Adalberto Mondesi, and Kyle Bradish Mariners discover the limits of the will in 2-1 loss to Rays Loading comments...
Loading comments...