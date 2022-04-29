4/29/2022: Open Game Thread

The Mariners got a rare gift from the schedulers, allowing them to just make the one plane trip to Florida, as they now jump from Tampa to Miami to face the Marlins over the weekend. They only came for three days of playing, but we’ll see if they wind up staying.

Transition from your Will Smith voice to your Elton John voice as you look at the lineups:

Mitch, Mitch, Mitch is back! In a corresponding move, Matt Koch was designated to pitch at a nice farm upstate with lots of undisciplined batters to chase. Manny Acta also returns today and will be coaching third base. Looks like they’re going to ease Mitch in, slotting him in at DH today. In turn, Kelenic will get another day out in right field, where he’s been passing the eye test with flying colors. Luis Torrens catches the rough assignment of corralling Matt Brash’s stuff. I catch the rough assignment of following an Addie recap for the second time in a row.

So grab yourself a cafecito and settle in to see if things go better than they do for the mariner who takes on a marlin in the overrated-cum-underrated The Old Man and the Sea by antisemitic Nobel Laureate Ernest Hemingway. “It is silly not to hope.”

First pitch: 3:40

TV: Root Sports NW (Goldy and Blow)

Radio: 710 KIRO, MLB at bat (Rick and Dave)