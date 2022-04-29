FanPost Friday: Your Mariner of the Month, April 2022

Hello, friends! Welcome back to FanPost Friday. Can you believe it’s nearly the end of this frigid April here in the Northwest? Can you believe we’ve still got 5 to 6 months of Mariners baseball left to go? Feels good, right?

Since we’ve come to the end of the first month of the season, we’re going to pick favorites today. But first, let’s summarize last week’s temp-check polls!

Y’all are famously not worried about Jesse Winker, a very smart and cLLassic LL non-reactionary stance. Bravo!

The people are not particularly worried about Julio Rodríguez’s bat, but are fairly worried about Jarred Kelenic’s bat.

In a very close battle, Tom Murphy beat out Cal Raleigh for the best catching option for the team, which I can only assume contributed to Cal’s reassignment to Tacoma yesterday.

Now this poll right here, oh BABY the raw, uncut optimism here. I love it!

In a landslide, Logan Gilbert wins most impressive starter while Paul Sewald remains a fan favorite out of the bullpen.

This is fascinating and I’m not really sure what to think about it, other than the nickname needs some more time to catch on, I guess.

And finally, in an admittedly biased poll, “Louie, Louie” must be reinstated post-haste.

Okay, back to the matter at hand. It’s time to pick your Mariner of the Month for April 2022. Please use any metric you desire. We’re lumping the whole roster together, position players and pitchers. If you’re going strictly by the numbers, the top choices are pretty clear depending on your preference, but I also invite you to choose anyone who exceeded your expectations or was perhaps an unsung hero of the month. Make your choice in the poll below and then tell us your reasoning in the comments below.

Poll Pick your Mariner of the Month, April 2022 Ty France

J.P. Crawford

Eugenio Suárez

Tom Murphy

Adam Frazier

Dylan Moore

Julio Rodríguez

Luís Torrens

Abraham Toro

Donovan Walton

Mitch Haniger

Sergio Romo

Robbie Ray

Matt Koch

Paul Sewald

Chris Flexen

Marco Gonzales

Erik Swanson

Justus Sheffield

Diego Castillo

Anthony Misiewicz

Drew Steckenrider

Matthew Festa

Yohan Ramirez

Andres Muñoz

Logan Gilbert

Matt Brash

Cal Raleigh

Jarred Kelenic

Jesse Winker vote view results 62% Ty France (107 votes)

9% J.P. Crawford (16 votes)

2% Eugenio Suárez (4 votes)

0% Tom Murphy (0 votes)

0% Adam Frazier (0 votes)

0% Dylan Moore (0 votes)

0% Julio Rodríguez (1 vote)

0% Luís Torrens (0 votes)

0% Abraham Toro (0 votes)

0% Donovan Walton (0 votes)

0% Mitch Haniger (0 votes)

0% Sergio Romo (0 votes)

0% Robbie Ray (0 votes)

0% Matt Koch (1 vote)

0% Paul Sewald (0 votes)

0% Chris Flexen (1 vote)

0% Marco Gonzales (0 votes)

0% Erik Swanson (0 votes)

0% Justus Sheffield (0 votes)

0% Diego Castillo (0 votes)

0% Anthony Misiewicz (0 votes)

0% Drew Steckenrider (0 votes)

0% Matthew Festa (0 votes)

0% Yohan Ramirez (0 votes)

1% Andres Muñoz (2 votes)

21% Logan Gilbert (36 votes)

0% Matt Brash (1 vote)

0% Cal Raleigh (0 votes)

1% Jarred Kelenic (2 votes)

0% Jesse Winker (0 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Happy Friday, y’all. Let’s hope the Mariners prevent the Marlins from soaring and win a few games this weekend. Cheers!