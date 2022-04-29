Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/29/22: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Adalberto Mondesi, and Kyle Bradish

Good morning and happy Friday! Let’s get you caught up on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, Penn Murfee and Wyatt Mills were recalled from Tacoma yesterday as Yohan Ramírez and Cal Raleigh were sent down. And no, they were not able to catch Murfee before he boarded his flight back to Seattle.
Around the league...
- So I guess the ball is dead.
- Atlanta reinstated Ronald Acuña, Jr. from the injured list ahead of schedule.
- Brittany Ghiroli and Eno Sarris at The Athletic looked into the rising trend in hit batters this season. ($)
- Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been diagnosed with an ACL tear and he will miss the rest of the season.
- More than 1,000 minor league players have signed a petition seeking pay for spring training games.
- Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports dug into the breakout campaign Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright is enjoying so far.
- The Orioles are calling up starting pitching prospect Kyle Bradish to make his major league debut.
Anders’ picks...
- Yesterday was the first day of the NFL Draft. If you’re interested, get caught up on the results.
