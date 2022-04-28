4/28/22: Open Game Thread

Weekday morning baseball is here, meaning many will likely have to miss out on today’s game. That’s where we come in!

The Rays are running another bullpen game (as if there’s much of an alternative in St. Petersburg), while the M’s are trotting out Chris Flexen. Also notable is the substitution of René Pinto for Zunino in the starting lineup.

Early this morning, the Mariners made a handful of moves with an eye toward getting some some fresher arms in the bullpen and ending the possibility of three-catcher-lineups for the moment.

One final thing of note, Marco appears to be made of steel:

Marco out playing catch before the game. Amazing. We will update his status on Mariners pregame on @ROOTSPORTS_NW starting at 9:30am. — Brad Adam (@RealBradAdam) April 28, 2022

Grab some coffee and enjoy!

Game Start: 10:10am Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, MLB At Bat