 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/28/22: Mariners Injury Updates, Jon Jay, and Dylan Lesko

Some Thursday morning links.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello folks! The Mariners have a day game today as they try to get the series win over Tampa. Here’s some news and notes to hold you over.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners will get something of a break today, it appears.
  • In case you missed it, let’s get you some M’s injury updates...
  • And some news on the M’s hurt minor leaguers...

Around the league...

  • Well, the Rangers have to make this season fun for them somehow.
  • The A’s owner is mocking the Giants for having empty seats?

Anders’ picks...

  • OK, this is rad.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...