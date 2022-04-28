Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/28/22: Mariners Injury Updates, Jon Jay, and Dylan Lesko

Hello folks! The Mariners have a day game today as they try to get the series win over Tampa. Here’s some news and notes to hold you over.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners will get something of a break today, it appears.
#Rays push Kluber back to Friday game vs. #MnTwins, will make Thursday series finale vs. #Mariners a bullpen day— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 27, 2022
- In case you missed it, let’s get you some M’s injury updates...
Mitch Haniger isn’t certain when he’s going to be activated. He isn’t feeling ready to get back out there. He’s hoping in the next day or two.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 27, 2022
The Mariners will be cautious with the progression on his return, but Lewis could be out on a formal rehab assignment, "sooner rather than later." https://t.co/DXFTJYzZGZ— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 27, 2022
Also first baseman Evan White is progressing from surgery to repair a sports hernia. He has yet to resume baseball activity.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 27, 2022
Gonzales said he expects to make his next start.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 28, 2022
- And some news on the M’s hurt minor leaguers...
Per Andy McKay, Mariners director of player development ...— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 27, 2022
RHP Sam Carlson is progressing after patellar tendinitis in his left knee put him on the IL to start the minor league season. He is about 2-3 weeks away from joining a minor league affiliate.
Also per McKay ...— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 27, 2022
RHP Emerson Hancock is also on a similar time frame to join an affiliate. Hancock suffered a lat strain during minor league mini-camp.
OF Taylor Trammell is 5-6 weeks away from re-joining Class AAA Tacoma after a sever hamstring strain
- T-Mobile Park will be the first MLB park to test two Amazon retail technologies in an attempt to streamline the concessions process.
- Logan Gilbert has been quite good.
Dorktown: Logan Gilbert! pic.twitter.com/eYkXyHM1si— Secret Base (@secretbase) April 27, 2022
Around the league...
- Well, the Rangers have to make this season fun for them somehow.
The baseball remake you never asked for: The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants— Arianna Vedia (@nanavedia) April 26, 2022
Brad Miller, donning Nathaniel Lowe’s jeans for BP after losing a bet, said if he has a good night at the plate he might just keep the jeans and pass them around. pic.twitter.com/Y5mBI1Wrj5
- The A’s owner is mocking the Giants for having empty seats?
@EmptySeatsPics https://t.co/KBxk8fOqBK— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) April 27, 2022
- Major League Baseball and New Era Korea is launching a collaboration with BTS today that includes song-themed apparel.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB interviewed Kim Ng to talk about her first few years on the job.
- Dylan Lesko, the top pitcher in the 2022 draft class, will require Tommy John surgery.
- Benches cleared in yesterday’s game between the Mets and Cardinals.
- Oh these are sweet.
May 6th and 7th: We celebrate #HankAaronWeek by wearing the greatest uniforms in baseball pic.twitter.com/g6jB7FklIN— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 27, 2022
- Outfielder Jon Jay, who almost signed with the Mariners a few years back, has retired from baseball.
Anders’ picks...
- OK, this is rad.
Have you spotted the incredible #BookofBobaFett billboard in Times Square?— The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) April 27, 2022
Learn more about how LG and ILM brought this to life: https://t.co/PJuy010bKR pic.twitter.com/SW0bu7LhJW
