Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/27/22: Ty France, The New York Yankees, and Pat Dillon

Happy Wednesday everyone! It’s pretty fun to be a Mariners fan right now. Let’s check out the latest from around the baseball world.
In Mariners news...
- Bet you didn’t know Ty France could pitch, too!
April 26, 2022
- In addition to John’s breakdown of France’s hot start, Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs also dug into the numbers behind France’s two monster weeks.
- The Mariners sent Kevin Padlo to the Giants for cash considerations. Since it’s the Giants, I’m sure he’s about to put up a 2 WAR season as a key bench bat.
Around the league...
- Eno Sarris and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic did a comprehensive report on which baseball the sport is using this year. The short of it is yes, the baseball is deadened compared to previous years. But that’s hardly a surprise. ($)
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs thinks bigger bullpens are partially to blame for the reduction in league-wide offense.
- And it looks like that won’t be changing any time soon.
By agreement between @MLB and the @MLBPA as the parties monitor player health, the maximum of 13-pitchers on Active Rosters set to begin on May 2nd will instead go into effect on May 30th; a 14-pitcher maximum will be in place from May 2nd-29th.— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 26, 2022
- The ESPN staff made some bold predictions based on the extremely small sample of baseball we have to this point.
- The infamous Yankees Letter was released yesterday and the details are not nearly as damning as everyone seemed to think it would be. The Yanks did in fact steal signs, but their scandal did not nearly rise to the level of the Astros’. Andrés Chávez at Pinstripe Alley has the full details.
- Eloy Jiménez just cannot catch a break.
Rick Hahn said Eloy Jiménez’s estimated timeline to return to the roster remains 6-8 weeks. Underwent a minor procedure today.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 26, 2022
- Both Tucupita Marcano and Jack Suwinski were in the package of players that the Pirates got from the Padres in last year’s Adam Frazier deal.
Now official: Pirates put OF Bryan Reynolds and UTIL: Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 injured list.— RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) April 26, 2022
OF Jack Suwinski and UTIL Tucupita Marcano have been recalled from Double-A Altoona. This will be Suwinski's big league debut.
- Mike Petriello at MLB dug into a half dozen pitchers who have upgraded their pitching repertoires this season.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs dove into the way in which the Hall of Fame Era Committees have changed their process again.
Anders’ picks...
- Today is a special day in the Mariners organization: it’ll be the 2,000th career broadcast of Everett AquaSox radio announcer Pat Dillon. Pat is a great guy in addition to being a talented broadcaster. Many of you know that I used to be a minor league radio announcer as well. Before that, when I was in college, Pat graciously agreed to spend an hour over the phone answering my questions about the craft. Not only that, but he also did the same for my roommate who had no ties to Pat or the Seattle area. It takes a very selfless person to spend two hours on a valuable offseason evening to help out two kids who would likely never be in a position to repay such a favor. So today we celebrate the wonderful career of Pat to this point and the many more games to come!
