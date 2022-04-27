 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/27/22: Ty France, The New York Yankees, and Pat Dillon

It’s a big day in the M’s organization!

By Anders Jorstad
Pat Dillon celebrates his 2,000th career broadcast for the Everett AquaSox Graphic courtesy of the Everett AquaSox

Happy Wednesday everyone! It’s pretty fun to be a Mariners fan right now. Let’s check out the latest from around the baseball world.

In Mariners news...

  • Bet you didn’t know Ty France could pitch, too!

Around the league...

  • Eno Sarris and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic did a comprehensive report on which baseball the sport is using this year. The short of it is yes, the baseball is deadened compared to previous years. But that’s hardly a surprise. ($)
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs thinks bigger bullpens are partially to blame for the reduction in league-wide offense.
  • And it looks like that won’t be changing any time soon.
  • The ESPN staff made some bold predictions based on the extremely small sample of baseball we have to this point.
  • The infamous Yankees Letter was released yesterday and the details are not nearly as damning as everyone seemed to think it would be. The Yanks did in fact steal signs, but their scandal did not nearly rise to the level of the Astros’. Andrés Chávez at Pinstripe Alley has the full details.
  • Eloy Jiménez just cannot catch a break.
  • Both Tucupita Marcano and Jack Suwinski were in the package of players that the Pirates got from the Padres in last year’s Adam Frazier deal.

Anders’ picks...

  • Today is a special day in the Mariners organization: it’ll be the 2,000th career broadcast of Everett AquaSox radio announcer Pat Dillon. Pat is a great guy in addition to being a talented broadcaster. Many of you know that I used to be a minor league radio announcer as well. Before that, when I was in college, Pat graciously agreed to spend an hour over the phone answering my questions about the craft. Not only that, but he also did the same for my roommate who had no ties to Pat or the Seattle area. It takes a very selfless person to spend two hours on a valuable offseason evening to help out two kids who would likely never be in a position to repay such a favor. So today we celebrate the wonderful career of Pat to this point and the many more games to come!

