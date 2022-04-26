Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/26/22: Luis Torrens, Joc Pederson, and Oliver Perez

Good morning! Mariners baseball is back today with a 3:40 pm start time against the Tampa Bay Rays. Logan Gilbert takes the mound as he looks to pick up right where he left off from his scoreless six-inning outing last week.

In Mariners news...

After being named AL Co-Player of the Week from his outstanding performance this past week, the Ty France hype train just continues.

"If you hit, they will find a spot for you. And this guy has hit all his life." - @markdero7 on @Mariners slugger Ty France #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/nqnkZEZHcp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 25, 2022

The Mariners have jumped up into the number ten spot in this week’s MLB power rankings!

A Power Rankings shakeup! How do you like this top 10?



Full Rankings ➡️ https://t.co/F1kAC2PK5t pic.twitter.com/laCUcT9DWT — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2022

Daniel Kramer at MLB.com highlights the Mariners’ unique approach to the DH, which has proven to be a key part of their 2022 success thus far.

Luis Torrens has been reinstated from the COVID-IL and is back with the team to face the Tampa Bay Rays today, with infielder Mike Ford DFA’d in a corresponding move.

Around the league...

So clean.

San Francisco Giants OF Joc Pederson silencing hecklers with one swing of the bat:

Brewers fans were heckling Joc Pederson... then he hit a go-ahead HR



(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/VDgbdDrt9a — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2022

Becca’s picks...