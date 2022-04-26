 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/26/22: Luis Torrens, Joc Pederson, and Oliver Perez

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Good morning! Mariners baseball is back today with a 3:40 pm start time against the Tampa Bay Rays. Logan Gilbert takes the mound as he looks to pick up right where he left off from his scoreless six-inning outing last week.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have jumped up into the number ten spot in this week’s MLB power rankings!
  • Daniel Kramer at MLB.com highlights the Mariners’ unique approach to the DH, which has proven to be a key part of their 2022 success thus far.
  • Luis Torrens has been reinstated from the COVID-IL and is back with the team to face the Tampa Bay Rays today, with infielder Mike Ford DFA’d in a corresponding move.

Around the league...

  • So clean.

Becca’s picks...

  • Marshawn Lynch is the star of the show in this amazing promo from the Seattle Sounders as they look to make history in their upcoming CONCACAF Champions League final. This is a unique event that you won’t want to miss, be sure to secure your tickets today!

