Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/26/22: Luis Torrens, Joc Pederson, and Oliver Perez

Good morning! Mariners baseball is back today with a 3:40 pm start time against the Tampa Bay Rays. Logan Gilbert takes the mound as he looks to pick up right where he left off from his scoreless six-inning outing last week.
In Mariners news...
- After being named AL Co-Player of the Week from his outstanding performance this past week, the Ty France hype train just continues.
"If you hit, they will find a spot for you. And this guy has hit all his life." - @markdero7 on @Mariners slugger Ty France #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/nqnkZEZHcp— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 25, 2022
- The Mariners have jumped up into the number ten spot in this week’s MLB power rankings!
A Power Rankings shakeup! How do you like this top 10?— MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2022
Full Rankings ➡️ https://t.co/F1kAC2PK5t pic.twitter.com/laCUcT9DWT
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com highlights the Mariners’ unique approach to the DH, which has proven to be a key part of their 2022 success thus far.
- Luis Torrens has been reinstated from the COVID-IL and is back with the team to face the Tampa Bay Rays today, with infielder Mike Ford DFA’d in a corresponding move.
Around the league...
- So clean.
It's all in the details. ⛲️#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/yMW3YSY5Sc— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 25, 2022
- San Francisco Giants OF Joc Pederson silencing hecklers with one swing of the bat:
Brewers fans were heckling Joc Pederson... then he hit a go-ahead HR— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2022
(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/VDgbdDrt9a
- Rob Arthur at Baseball Prospectus examines this year’s baseball and why home runs have decreased in the past few seasons. ($)
- Veteran reliever Oliver Perez has been DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks in order to bring the team’s roster to 39 after a series of reinstatements.
- FanDuel has expanded its partnership with the New York Yankees to become their first official sports betting partner.
- Boston Red Sox pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have been placed on the restricted list for the team’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week due to both players being unvaccinated, and therefore ineligible to play in Canada. Two minor league pitchers have been called up from the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate to fill the roster spots.
Becca’s picks...
- Marshawn Lynch is the star of the show in this amazing promo from the Seattle Sounders as they look to make history in their upcoming CONCACAF Champions League final. This is a unique event that you won’t want to miss, be sure to secure your tickets today!
CCL Final: It's a Big F'ing Match— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 25, 2022
Just ask @MoneyLynch
https://t.co/mq9E1kY0qL pic.twitter.com/dmj3RlHbJz
Loading comments...