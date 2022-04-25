Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/25/22: Ty France, Byron Buxton, and Eloy Jimenez

An exciting close to the first homestand of the season brings us to an off-day today before the Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow afternoon. Let’s jump in to today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

Well this was fun.

What a way to cap off the homestand! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/cdbHgHVK5V — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 25, 2022

Rookie Matt Brash continues to receive high praise for his impressive pitching.

"His slider is electric. It may be one of the top 4 or 5 breaking balls in the game right now." - @Plesac19 on @Mariners rookie Matt Brash pic.twitter.com/7hUI8GwNUo — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 25, 2022

Daniel Kramer at MLB.com makes a case for why Ty France should be widely considered as one of MLB’s top hitters so far this season.

Around the league...

Byron Buxton with a monster walk-off homer for the Minnesota Twins.