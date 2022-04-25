Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/25/22: Ty France, Byron Buxton, and Eloy Jimenez

An exciting close to the first homestand of the season brings us to an off-day today before the Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow afternoon. Let’s jump in to today’s baseball news:
In Mariners news...
- Well this was fun.
What a way to cap off the homestand! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/cdbHgHVK5V— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 25, 2022
- Rookie Matt Brash continues to receive high praise for his impressive pitching.
"His slider is electric. It may be one of the top 4 or 5 breaking balls in the game right now." - @Plesac19 on @Mariners rookie Matt Brash pic.twitter.com/7hUI8GwNUo— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 25, 2022
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com makes a case for why Ty France should be widely considered as one of MLB’s top hitters so far this season.
Around the league...
- Byron Buxton with a monster walk-off homer for the Minnesota Twins.
YEAH IT WAS pic.twitter.com/6MF2aHROsP https://t.co/JLSuhpezE4— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 24, 2022
- As it should!
Finally, someone's head exploded. pic.twitter.com/dKXBKaJnfK— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2022
- Chicago White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez is expected to miss six to eight weeks after being placed on the 10-day IL due to a right hamstring strain.
- The Kansas City Royals have acquired RHP Matt Peacock from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Domingo Tapia has been DFA’d.
- Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has been placed on the San Francisco Giants’ COVID-IL. The team didn’t have time to add a player to their roster prior to yesterday’s game, but is expected to make the addition in Milwaukee today.
Loading comments...