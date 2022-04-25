 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/25/22: Ty France, Byron Buxton, and Eloy Jimenez

Start your week off right with some Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

An exciting close to the first homestand of the season brings us to an off-day today before the Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow afternoon. Let’s jump in to today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

  • Well this was fun.
  • Rookie Matt Brash continues to receive high praise for his impressive pitching.

Around the league...

  • As it should!

