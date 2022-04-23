4/23/22: Open Game Thread

Much has already been said on the site about the (hopefully) momentum-building win last night, so I’ll spare you the details. We’re here for the future, not the past. However, if you missed the latest podcast or Nick’s lovely exploration of all that last night meant to M’s fans who have cast their hopes with the young players on the team (i.e. all M’s fans), be sure to check them out.

This lineup still lacks a bit of Mitch, per one Mitch Haniger:

Sorry Meetch, it’s a Dylan Moore day today. More importantly, it’s the third installment of the weekly holiday Matt Brashmas, and that means more PitchingNinja gifs than you can keep track of. There are some lingering questions after Brash’s last start, and he’ll hopefully have a few answers for them tonight.

Game Start: 6:10 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, MLB At Bat