Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/23/22: Matt Brash, Seiya Suzuki, and Tim Anderson

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! The Mariners are currently in first place in the AL West! While we wait for tonight’s game, here’s some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Justin Choi at Fangraphs wrote about Julio Rodríguez’s brutal strike calls and tried to figure out why it might be happening.
- Ben Badler at Baseball America broke down the Mariners most recent international signing class.
- If you’re looking for another Mariners T-shirt...
It's time for Super Brash Bros.https://t.co/Hcz5KWyzCN pic.twitter.com/ONu86eEhEf— Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) April 22, 2022
- Or a mug.
Also available as a mug!https://t.co/hNPVXwlA0S pic.twitter.com/5bK6J5aeKE— Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) April 22, 2022
- David Adler at MLB wrote about Matt Brash and his rising star this year.
- Get some new Rainiers merch today!
Throwback Weekend Merch Preview— Cheney Stadium Team Store (@TacomaTeamStore) April 23, 2022
Available in store only this weekend. Can’t make it to the game? The Team Store is open tomorrow at noon. #WeRTacoma pic.twitter.com/sc8Fyhll8Y
Around the league...
- What a combination of words and phrases.
Asked the Cubs' Seiya Suzuki what English phrases he knows so far. His answer:— John Dietz (@johndietzdh) April 21, 2022
1. Nice to meet you
2. Appreciate it
3. Bullshit
4. Suck
5. Merry Christmas
6. Happy New Year
Couple of other R-rated ones as well. Always cracks me up that athletes learn the bad ones first.
- Damn, take that offer dude! Some people pay good money for that.
Asked Steven Kwan how his life has changed since becoming a household baseball name.— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 22, 2022
“Not much. Some dentist’s office offered me a free teeth whitening service though.”
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic examines the starts of five young pitchers who have displayed excellent stuff so far. No surprise: Brash is included. ($)
- MLB TV is now offering select minor league games on the platform, even if you don’t have MiLB TV.
- Western Kentucky University softball outfielder Taylor Davis has turned into one of the league’s best players even though she can only functionally use one arm.
- Impressive.
I can’t stop watching pic.twitter.com/IK2B3OEP2q— Hannah (@heyimhannahlee) April 23, 2022
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wrote about the unusually high number of no-hit bids we’ve seen to this point in the year.
- Tim Anderson has been suspended for one game for flipping off a fan in Cleveland.
Anders’ picks...
- This is absolutely nuts.
I recreated the @netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn pic.twitter.com/dhi6Y5wSTE— Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) April 21, 2022
Loading comments...