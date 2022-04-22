FanPost Friday: Taking the temperature two weeks into the 2022 Mariners season

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! We are now two weeks into this season and despite last night’s strike zone frustrations, I honestly feel more excited and optimistic about this team than I have in years. At the very least, we’re still in the fresh and new portion of the season, where possibility is still everywhere and the bats that haven’t quite popped yet still have plenty of time to make it happen. But, we’ve also got some players who are clearly dialed in already and in general it’s so much fun to have a lineup with so many competent and potentially explosive bats each game.

No prop bet polls this week, but we are gonna take the temperature of the LL hive mind on the very small sample size of two weeks of baseball. But first, let’s see how y’all did prognosticating on the Home Opener last week.

Congrats! There are multiple correct answers here.

Looking fresh in his 2001 Mariners uniform, Ichiro fires one down the pipe! pic.twitter.com/Qe9ZPifIH7 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 16, 2022

So! It was a little outside to a righty, a little inside to a lefty, so the 24 people who picked one of those options were right. But, it was also utterly perfect so I’m gonna give to to the 142 bet-hedgers out there, as well. What a fun moment from a fantastic night.

The rest!

39 people correctly guessed OTHER for who was going to receive the first pitch from Ichiro, as I feel I got the ol’ bait and switch from whoever said it was a “SURPRISE GUEST” when we all know Julio Rodríguez and Ichi are best buds and throwing partners from Spring Training. Julio was the perfect, in-plain-sight choice, of course.

The majority (178 voters) correctly guessed a ball for Marco Gonzales’s first pitch.

Adam Frazier led the Mariners off with a hit, as is his nature, and 105 people are clearly Frazier Believers.

Heeeeheheh

I was there in the lower level and I definitely heard someone bang on something during José Altuve’s first at-bat, so I’m gonna say everyone but the 17 people who said “No” got this right.

Okay! This week’s polls! Let’s see how y’all are feeling about this team right now.

Poll Is Jesse Winker cursed or unlucky? Cursed. Definitely cursed.

Unlucky, he’ll be fine.

Poll Are you worried about Julio Rodríguez's bat? Yes

No

Poll Are you worried about Jarred Kelenic's bat? Yes

No

Poll Who is the best option at catcher right now for the Mariners? Use whatever metric you prefer. Tom Murphy

Cal Raleigh

Poll In your opinion, are the Mariners playing above or below their true talent level right now? Above

Below

Poll Of the starting rotation, who has impressed you the most through 2-3 starts? Robbie Ray

Logan Gilbert

Marco Gonzales

Chris Flexen

Poll Which reliever are you the happiest to see when they come out of the bullpen? Paul Sewald

Drew Steckenrider

Diego Castillo

Erik Swanson

Andrés Muñoz

Anthony Misiewicz

Justus Sheffield

Sergio Romo

Yohan Ramirez

Matt Festa

Penn Murfee

Matt Koch

Poll Do you like the nickname/theme "THE ELECTRIC FACTORY" for T-Mobile Park? Yes

No

Poll And finally, (/pulls pin on grenade) do you want the Mariners to bring back "Louie, Louie" for the 7th inning stretch? Yes

That’s it! The Mariners take on the Royals this weekend at the ELECTRIC FACTORY, so let’s keep stacking up some wins and maybe some sleepy bats will wake from their spring slumber. Go Mariners.