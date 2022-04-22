Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/22/22: Adam Macko, Erasmo Ramírez, and Jazz Chisholm

Happy Friday everybody! The Mariners homestand continues today against Kansas City. Let’s check out the latest from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- I think Adam Macko might be good.
Career high in innings pitched for Adam Macko:— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) April 21, 2022
6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K
Macko now has an ERA of 3.38 through his first three starts in 2022
Around the league...
- Fangraphs has made some slight adjustments to its fielding metric that Is used to help calculate fWAR.
- The staff at Prospects Live released their second 2022 MLB mock draft.
- Another American League manager is out with COVID.
From the Red Sox: Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the game. He will not travel to St. Petersburg. Will Venable will manage today's game. Cora, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has mild symptoms.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 21, 2022
- Erasmo!
We've selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Triple-A Rochester.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 21, 2022
// https://t.co/ifufAjqPx1 pic.twitter.com/VwZyGS8Pch
- Well, it’s going to be interesting to see how this goes next week.
BREAKING: The Yankees Letter is expected to be released within 7 days. The Yankees’ appeal to keep the letter private has been denied by the 2nd Circuit. Absent a stay for cert to Supreme Court — which a source says Yankees do not plan to pursue — case becomes final in 7 days.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 21, 2022
- Miguel Cabrera remains one hit away from 3,000. He was intentionally walked during yesterday’s game, emitting a very negative reaction from the Detroit faithful.
- Well, I guess he knew what he was doing.
We're on Jazz Chisholm time. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/73T7f1w0Y7— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2022
- What in the world?
Exit Velocity: 49.4 mph— Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) April 22, 2022
Distance: 79 feet
Result: Triple pic.twitter.com/IYfwMKgvEw
Anders’ picks...
- I wouldn’t have worked under these conditions either.
Understandable. pic.twitter.com/bcI5wBAGN1— jamie (@gnuman1979) April 20, 2022
