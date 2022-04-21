4/21/22: Open Game Thread

Your Seattle Mariners are undefeated in the Negrón Era!

The Mariners are looking to sweep the Rangers in this evening’s matchup. And they’re looking to do so by sending out an interesting choice in right field:

That’s right, it’s a day off for JK and a day on for D-Mo. Should be fun. Moore currently has the team’s best batting average, interestingly enough. With one hit in two ABs, that’s good for a .500 avg, so he’s red hot right now!

Joking aside, this is probably just to give Kelenic a break, especially against lefty Taylor Hearn.

Speaking of batting against lefties, Toro is once again in the lineup, and it will be interesting to see what the switch hitter can do batting from the right side. He’s been red hot lately, with three extra base hits in as many games, and went 2 for 2 with two walks last night. His power is in his left side, so look for him to spray the ball around the outfield tonight to steal some hits.

On the bump for the M’s is Marco Gonzales, who was absolutely dealing in his last start, allowing just 4 hits and 1 earned run in 7 innings against the Astros. We’ll see if he can replicate that tonight against a comparatively placid team from Texas.

After a game last night that had an uncomfortable ending, here’s hoping tonight that 1) the Mariners win, and 2) they do so easily and without cause for concern. Tall ask, I know.

First pitch is at 6:40 PT, and will be on 710 AM and ROOT Sports as per usual.