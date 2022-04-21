 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/21/22: Tom Murphy, Matt Brash, and José Altuve

Thursday morning links.

Good day everyone! The week continues and so do the links.

In Mariners news...

  • This one crazy trick will turn you into an ace! (apparently)

Around the league...

  • Things are...real bad in Oakland. The fans are upset.
  • Gabe Lacques at USA Today spoke on the subject of the A’s fans’ unrest.
  • Dudes are really attached to their jersey numbers.

Anders’ picks...

  • If you’ve played Mario Superstar Baseball, you know Waluigi is worth many WALuigi (at least as a pitcher).

