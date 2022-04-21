Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/21/22: Tom Murphy, Matt Brash, and José Altuve

Good day everyone! The week continues and so do the links.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic caught up with Tom Murphy and talked about his early success, which might be more sustainable than you think. ($)
- Congratulations to these two behind-the-scenes constants on their retirements!
The #Mariners have legends like Junior, Edgar, and Ichiro, but we also have a few others. And two of them have retired at the same time. Thank you Rebecca Hale & Randy Adamack! Two legends who have shaped our Communications staff, creating their own legacies along the way. #GOATS pic.twitter.com/Ap9D3GVF28— Kelly Munro (@kmunro1) April 20, 2022
- This one crazy trick will turn you into an ace! (apparently)
Most pitching coaches: "you have to dot corners, avoid throwing max effort and be afraid of leaving pitches over the plate."— Ben Brewster (@TreadAthletics) April 19, 2022
Matt Brash: "I have the catcher set up middle, and I throw my stuff full effort...I'm throwing it as hard as I can every pitch."
Around the league...
- Things are...real bad in Oakland. The fans are upset.
Oof. Game time in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/AzcYs8Zk6d— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) April 20, 2022
- Gabe Lacques at USA Today spoke on the subject of the A’s fans’ unrest.
- Dudes are really attached to their jersey numbers.
Jeff McNeil gave up his uniform No. 6 this season for Starling Marte, who had worn it most of his career before signing with the Mets. (McNeil switched to No. 1.)— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 19, 2022
This week, Marte returned the favor by gifting McNeil a Rolex. "It's nice," McNeil said with a grin.
- David Adler at MLB lists the 10 pitches to watch out for in 2022.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN analyzed the 20 most pressing topics after the first couple of weeks the season. ($)
- The Mariners aren’t the only ones who have made changes to their in-stadium music selection. The Red Sox have made some shake-ups in that department too.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reported on the latest surrounding Major League Baseball’s controversial rule change regarding a specific PED. ($)
- The Mariners aren’t the only team dealing with a COVID outbreak right now; the Guardians placed several players on the COVID IL yesterday.
- Well, that drama is over it appears.
The couple Yankees who remained unvaccinated into last week have told the team they are now vaccinated. Which is why manager Aaron Boone was able to say he’s confident all his players will be eligible to play in Toronto.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 20, 2022
- Justin Choi at Fangraphs dug into the surge in velocity throughout baseball so far.
- Tough break for the Astros.
The Astros have placed IF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain...to take his place on the active roster, we selected IF J.J. Matijevic (#13) to the Major League roster...to make room on the 40-man, we transferred IF Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL.— Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- If you’ve played Mario Superstar Baseball, you know Waluigi is worth many WALuigi (at least as a pitcher).
Waluigi stands for “Wins Above Luigi.”— Manulenia, Blade of Miquella (@ManuclearBomb) April 19, 2022
