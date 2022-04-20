4/20/22: Open Game Thread 2: Electric Factory Boogaloo

Jesse Winker now famously referred to his home opener experience at T-Mobile Park as an “electric factory”, so let’s hope that they can increase their production levels and provide the energy needed to increase the lead to something a little more comfortable. So far they have a slim 1-0 lead and are 0-5 with RISP and have 5 LOB, but we’re not going to worry about that too much because Toro has the eyes.