4/20/22: Open Game Thread

Today’s contest will not only provide more opportunities for young faces to prove themselves but also for the Seattle Mariners to get a series win over the Texas Rangers, which would be their second series win in the AL West division out of two attempts. Logan Gilbert will be getting his third start of the year, and will hope to continue a dominate start to the season where he’s posted a 0.90 ERA and 2.75 FIP through his first two outings.

The biggest difference between the 2021 Seattle Mariners and the 2022 team is depth, and they hope to prove the effectiveness of that today attempting for a series win against the Texas Rangers, despite having several players out on the COVID IL, including more added to the list today. One man’s misfortune is another’s chance to shine though, and with Servais and others out Kristopher Negrón will get the chance to helm the ship.

Scott Servais & Manny Acta will miss tonight’s game due to COVID. Kristopher Negrón will serve as acting Manager.



In addition, Rainiers Coach Zach Vincej, Hitting Coordinator C.J. Gillman and Special Assignment Coordinator Dan Wilson will be assisting for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/SnzqowOcz2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 20, 2022

Another debut to keep an eye out for is that of Penn Murfee who got the call earlier today when Sewald moved to the IL and will be making his big league debut as Kate covered here.

Game time is 6:40 PT and you can find the game in all the old familiar places: 710 Seattle Sports on the radio, ROOT Sports on TV, or streamed on fuboTV or on MLB TV if you live outside of the broadcast area.