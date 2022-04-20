 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/20/22: Austin Adams, Kyle Freeland, and Pitch Clocks

Yes, I know what day it is.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hello folks and happy Wednesday! Also happy 4/20 to those who celebrate. Here’s the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • Whoa! Worth noting this chart only lists those who have met a certain sample size threshold, but still very impressive.
  • At this point, who hasn’t hyped up Julio?
  • This is pretty sweet!
  • In case you missed it, the Mariners will be without Luis Torrens for a little bit.

Around the league...

  • Austin Adams just has not been able to catch a break.

Anders’ picks...

  • Nobody has ever heard of plug-in air fresheners? They’d rather burn down their house?

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...