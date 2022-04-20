Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/20/22: Austin Adams, Kyle Freeland, and Pitch Clocks

Hello folks and happy Wednesday! Also happy 4/20 to those who celebrate. Here’s the latest from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- Whoa! Worth noting this chart only lists those who have met a certain sample size threshold, but still very impressive.
Fastest player in the league pic.twitter.com/OMaRH0JCyK— Max (Julio Rodriguez enjoyer) (@MaxC_206) April 19, 2022
- At this point, who hasn’t hyped up Julio?
Our very own @ryanfagan talked with Ken Griffey Jr. about rookie Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners' playoff drought ⚾️— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 19, 2022
- This is pretty sweet!
Molly and I are excited to announce our partnership this season with EBC here in the Seattle area. We are pledging $200 per strikeout and are hoping all of you can join us as well. Please follow the link for more information. @Mariners #SeaUsRise https://t.co/EPoGqquoa4— Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) April 19, 2022
- In case you missed it, the Mariners will be without Luis Torrens for a little bit.
Luis Torrens is heading to the COVID IL and Mike Ford, who is here, will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Scott Servais just announced.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 19, 2022
The Mariners also have some additional staff who are out.
Around the league...
- Austin Adams just has not been able to catch a break.
Bob Melvin says Austin Adams has a forearm strain and will be shut down at least six weeks. Adams is expected to receive a PRP injection.— AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 18, 2022
- Boston reliever Jake Diekman is just happy to be playing baseball again after getting his colon removed.
- Our very own Joe Doyle wrote about how the agents of older potential draftees are getting smarter about helping their players earn higher bonuses, this time by avoiding pre-draft workouts and physicals.
- Joe Posnanski is ready for the pitch clock to come to the majors.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN dove into how the pitch clock experiment has played out in the minors so far.
- The ballpark staff in Oakland were unable to completely relocate the swarm of cats that had invaded the stadium, so the team will have some unofficial mascots in the parking lot this season.
- Dayn Perry at CBS Sports included the 1995 Mariners cosplayers as a part of his MLB Star Power Index.
- Here we go.
Padres announce they will have Motorola patches on the sleeves of their jerseys starting next season. So it begins.— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 19, 2022
- If you’re an aspiring baseball writer, the good folks at Diamond Digest are hiring!
- Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus dug into how a ban on the shift could change batting with runners in scoring position. ($)
- A Monmouth University law class is trying to change baseball’s rules in order to award Armando Galarraga his perfect game.
- The Rockies continue to hand out contracts, this time signing left-hander Kyle Freeland to a five-year extension.
Anders’ picks...
