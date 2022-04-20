MiLB visiting prospects guide for your Mariners affiliates

While we’re mostly familiar by now with the various Top 30 Mariners prospects and where they’re playing to start the season, true Prospect Heads and dynasty fantasy baseball players alike like to keep track of where all the top prospects are playing and how they’re doing. In the spirit of Service Journalism, then, we’ve compiled this list of the Top 100/Top 30 prospects for each affiliate the Mariners will face over the course of the season, to better help us all keep track.

This is partially for our own benefit as we plan trips up and down I-5 this summer to watch the AquaSox and Rainiers, but we think it a useful guide for any baseball fan thinking about heading out to a game this summer or choosing to dial up a game on MiLB TV. It doesn’t matter if you are going solely to see one of the top prospects while they are in town, or if you are just firing up a random game and want to see who to watch for that night; hopefully, you’ll find this guide helpful over the next few months. We’ll do our best to keep it updated with promotions and demotions, but be aware things change quickly, especially in the upper minors.

Triple-A:

Top-30/Top 100 prospects at the level (an asterisk indicates on their team’s 40-man roster):

Las Vegas Aviators (OAK): C Shea Langeliers (2, 58 T100) P Adrian Martinez (23), OF Luis Barrera (25), OF Cody Thomas (27)

Reno Aces (ARI): OF Alek Thomas (1, 18 T100), P Ryne Nelson (5), P Tommy Henry (15), P Luis Frias (18), 3B Buddy Kennedy (22)

Sacramento River Cats (SFG): OF Heliot Ramos* (5), P Gregory Santos* (14), P Kervin Castro* (19) P Sean Hjelle* (26), C Ricardo Genovés (29)

Salt Lake Bees (LAA): P Janson Junk* (11), P Davis Daniel (14), INF, Brendon Davis (22), P Ryan Smith (26), 2B Michael Stefanic (27), P Elvis Peguero (28)

Albuquerque Isotopes (COL): 3B/1B Elehuris Montero* (4), OF Ryan Vilade* (9), P Helcris Olivarez* (17)[IL], P Ryan Feltner* (21), 3B/1B Colton Welker* (23)

El Paso Chihuahuas (SDP): C Luis Campusano* (3, T100 43), INF Eguy Rosario* (7), P Reiss Knehr* (8), P Ray Kerr (28), INF Matthew Batten (29)

Oklahoma City Dodgers (LAD): INF Miguel Vargas (5, T100 93), P Ryan Pepiot (6), P Andre Jackson* (11)

Round Rock Express (TEX): 3B Josh Jung [60-day IL] (2, T100 29), P Cole Winn (3, T100 49) SS Josh H. Smith (7), C/1B Sam Huff* (11), 3B/SS Davis Wendzel (17), P A.J. Alexy* (25) P Glenn Otto* (26), P Yerry Rodriguez* (27), OF Bubba Thompson (29)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (HOU): C Korey Lee (2), P Hunter Brown (3), SS/OF Pedro Leon (4), P Forrest Whitley* [7-day IL] (5), P Peter Solomon* (7), P Shawn Dubin* (8), P Jonathan Bermudez (19), P Tyler Ivey (20), OF Alex McKenna (22), OF Corey Julks (28)

Alright, this is my bad but the Space Cowboys (all teams should be named after Kacey Musgraves songs) are clearly the biggest draw, and they only have one trip to Tacoma this season, which wraps up on Sunday. Oops. The Aces make their lone visit to Tacoma May 10-15, likely early enough to see Alek Thomas, but probably too soon to see #19 overall prospect Corbin Carroll, currently in Double-A, return to the Pacific Northwest. Round Rock comes to visit for a three-game set June 10-12 and again for the last homestand of the season September 20-25. There’s an outside chance that you could watch Cole Winn on the first trip and maybe Josh Jung on the second depending on his injury rehab and if he is up in Texas or not. The Aviators visit May 24-29 and again on August 9-14. I would probably recommend the May series to make sure you see Langeliers before Oakland trades Sean Murphy to cut payroll even more. The River Cats visit Tacoma June 14-19 and August 30-September 4, but don’t expect Heliot Ramos, who has already been summoned to the big-league club once, on the latter visit if at all. The Bees storm Tacoma just one more time this season from June 28-July 3. The Isotopes’ lone visit to Tacoma doesn’t take place until August 16-21. The Dodgers and Chihuahuas also only make one trip to Tacoma this year each. The Dodgers will be in town from July 12-17, while the Chihuahuas will be here July 26-31, perfect timing right before the trade deadline for two contenders.

Double-A

Top-30/Top 100 prospects at the level (an asterisk indicates on their team’s 40-man roster):

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (KCR): LHP Asa Lacy (4, 71 T100), SS Nick Loftin (6), RHP Alec Marsh (12), LHP Angel Zerpa* (13), LHP Anthony Veneziano (17), SS Maikel Garcia* (21), 2B Michael Massey (23), LHP Drew Parrish (29), RHP Nathan Webb* [7-day IL] (30); other prospects of note: RHP Jonah Dipoto

Springfield Cardinals (STL): 3B Jordan Walker (1, 30 T100), 3B Malcom Nunez (13), SS Delvin Pérez (25), C Julio E. Rodríguez (the E is important) (26), RHP Connor Lunn (27), RHP Freddy Pacheco* (29)

Tulsa Drillers (LAD): RHP Bobby Miller (2, 56 T100), Michael Busch (3, 66 T100), OF Andy Pages (4, 67 T100), RHP Clayton Beeter (15), OF James Outman (17), SS Jacob Amaya* (19), RHP Michael Grove* (23), 3B Kody Hoese (24), C Carson Taylor (27), 1B Justin Yurchak (30); other prospects of note: RHP Landon Knack (7, currently not with the team as he recovers from injury)

Wichita Wind Surge (MIN): OF/SS Austin Martin (2, 51 T100), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (8), RHP Matt Caterino (9), INF Spencer Steer (11), OF Matt Wallner (12), RHP Louie Varland (15), RHP Chris Vallimont* (22); other prospects of note: INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand, former Mariners draft pick and 2021 Twins fourth-rounder

Amarillo Sod Poodles (ARI): OF Corbin Carroll (2, 19 T100), RHP Drey Jameson (6), RHP Bryce Jarvis (7), RHP Brandon Pfaadt (10), RHP Slade Cecconi (11), OF Dominic Fletcher (19), RHP Matt Tabor [7-day IL] (20), SS Jeison Guzmán [7-day IL] (24), MINF Blaze Alexander (25), RHP Keegan Curtis (28)

Corpus Christi Hooks (HOU): INF Joe Perez* (9), RHP Jaime Melendez (15), Yainer Diaz (16), INF Shay Whitcomb (17), RHP Misael Tamarez (18), OF Matthew Barefoot [7-day IL] (23), INF Grae Kessinger (24), RHP Jimmy Endersby (25), C Luke Berryhill (27)

Frisco RoughRiders (TEX): RHP Jack Leiter (1, 17 T100), INF Ezequiel Duran* (4, 82 T100), 2B Justin Foscue (5, 88 T100), INF/OF Dustin Harris (6), LHP Cody Bradford (20), RHP Zak Kent [7-day IL] (21),

Midland RockHounds (OAK): 3B Zack Gelof (3), RHP J.T. Ginn (8), RHP Ryan Cusick (9), RHP Colin Peluse (13), 3B Jordan Diaz* (14), RHP Jorge Juan (24), INF Logan Davidson (26), C Jonah Bride* (28), OF Michael Guldberg (29)

San Antonio Missions (SDP): UTIL Korry Howell (15), RHP Kevin Kopps (16), RHP Reggie Lawson (19), OF Tirso Ornelas (26), OF Agustin Ruiz (27), RHP Matt Waldron (30)

This league is a little different because we’re assuming unless you’re located in the greater Texas area, you’re probably more inclined to catch these on TV than you are to hit up the ballpark, but if you do, send us video. If you’re interested in catching anyone in particular on MiLB TV, make sure to consult the Travelers’ schedule here, or follow along with our weekly Midshipman’s Log posts. The teams the Travs will see the most include their division-mates the Naturals, Cardinals, Drillers, and Wind Surge. For a sneak peek at the future of the AL West, you’ll need to make sure you’re turning in for games against either the CC Hooks (HOU), Midland RockHounds (OAK), or Frisco RoughRiders (TEX), although the Sod Poodles (ARI) and Drillers (LAD) might have the most prospect might at this level.

High-A

Top-30/Top 100 prospects at the level (an asterisk indicates on their team’s 40-man roster):

Eugene Emeralds (SFG): SS Marco Luciano (1, 13 T100), OF Luis Matos (2, 62 T100), P Kyle Harrison (3, 74 T100), OF Jairo Pomares (6), C Patrick Bailey (7), OF Hunter Bishop (8), P Randy Rodriguez* (12), 3B Casey Schmitt (13), P Nick Swiney (17), P Seth Corry (20); OF Jairo Pomares (6) is assigned to the level but currently in extended Spring Training, and RHP Ryan Murphy (11) is also assigned to the level but currently dealing with an injury

Hillsboro Hops (ARI): LHP Blake Waltson (4, 98 T100), OF A.J Vukovich (9), SS Ryan Bliss (16), C Adrian Del Castillo (17), RHP Luke Albright (27)

Spokane Baseball Team (COL): OF Zac Veen (1, 35 T100), C Drew Romo (2), P Chris McMahon (13) [IL], P Joe Rock (15), 1B Grant Lavigne (22), INF Julio Carreras (25)

Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA): SS/2B Kyren Paris (4), OF Jordyn Adams (7), RHP Landon Marceaux (15)

Vancouver Canadians (TOR): SS/2B Leo Jimenez (5), P Sem Robberse (7), P CJ Van Eyk (8)[60-day IL], P Adam Kloffenstein (11), SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo (12), P Yosver Hernandez (18) [IL], P Chad Dallas (22), P Trent Palmer (23)

Eugene is obviously the heavy hitter here prospect-wise if you’re able to get out to see a game against them, but the tandem of Veen and Romo is worth keeping an eye on, as is Vukovich-Del Castillo, two highly touted draft picks, in Hillsboro. Sem Robberse hails from the Netherlands and is one of the more unique prospects you can see on the circuit. The nice thing about this teeny-weeny little league is the teams all play each other pretty often, so if you’re a fan in the PNW, you have a pretty good chance of catching some significant prospect firepower in any given series.

Single-A

Fresno Grizzlies (COL): OF Benny Montgomery (3), SS Adael Amador (10), P Sam Weatherly (12) [IL], 3B Warming Bernabel (14), OF Yanquiel Fernandez (16), C Hunter Goodman (20), SS Juan Guerrero (24)

San Jose Giants (SFG): P Will Bednar (4), P Matt Mikulski (9) SS Aeverson Artega (10), P Manuel Mercedes (15), C Adrian Sugastey (18), P Carson Ragsdale (23)[60-day IL], OF Grant McCray, P Eric Silva (28)

Stockton Ports (OAK): SS Max Muncy (6), P Gunnar Hoglund (7) [60-day IL], OF Pedro Pineda (12), OF Denzel Clarke (16), SS Robert Paulson (22)

Inland Empire 66ers (LAA): SS Arol Vera (3), C Edgar Quero (9), SS Adrian Placencia (10), OF Alexander Ramirez (12), P Mason Albright (14), P Jack Kochanowicz (16), {IL?} P Alejandro Hidalgo (19), SS Werner Blakely (24), OF D'Shawn Knowles (30)

Lake Elsinore Storm (SDP): OF James Wood (5), SS Jackson Merrill (6), P Victor Lizarraga (13), 2B Max Ferguson (17)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (LAD): C Diego Cartaya (1, 28 T100), P Maddux Bruns (12), OF Jose Ramos (14), SS Alex De Jesus (20), OF Luis Rodriguez (25), OF Jake Vogel (29)

Visalia Rawhide (ARI): SS Jordan Lawler* (3, 23 T100), 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (14), OF Wilderd Latino (26)

Unfortunately, the lack of televised streams will hold you back in the Cal League unless you’re local. You can see every Modesto Nuts home game televised, but the only other teams with a TV feed are Fresno, San Jose, Inland Empire, Visalia and Lake Elsinore; you’ll be out of luck when the Nuts play the Ports at their home, as they just did, although the two teams play each other often, and also in the less-frequent event of them playing Rancho away, which happens to be the team they’re currently playing, although at good old John Thurman Field, so you can watch the top prospects in action.