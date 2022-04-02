4/2/22: Open Game Thread

If you like pitching, tonight is for you. Robbie Ray vs. Corbin Burnes. AL Cy Young vs. NL Cy Young. Fastball-slider vs. Cutter-curveball. Lefty vs. Righty. Tight pants vs. Long hair.

And boy should they be able to power through these lineups.

The Mariners have a noticeably Julio-free lineup tonight, and will also sit Kelenic, Torrens, Toro, and Frazier. Billy Hamilton won’t provide much of a challenge to Burnes but has a chance for an encore to his dazzling display last night.

BILLY HAMILTON WHAT DID YOU JUST DO pic.twitter.com/Fr7hqJiXj3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 2, 2022

The Brewers have even fewer of their starters going tonight: just Peterson, Adames, and Renfroe. But they’re planning on innings for both Josh Hader and Devin Williams, so the Mariners will have to be on their toes even after Burnes exits.

It’s Robbie Ray’s last start before Opening Day, Seattle’s last night game of the Cactus League, and the last time the Mariners will face the Brewers in 2022 (until the World Series?). I hate goodbyes.

Game Time: 6:40 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: 710