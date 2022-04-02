 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/2/22: Ken Giles, Merrill Kelly, and Craig Kimbrel

Teams are still making fairly major moves as Opening Day approaches.

By Anders Jorstad
Good day everyone! Let’s kick off the weekend with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • With that, the No. 5 starter race appears to be down to Matt Brash and George Kirby.
  • Daniel Kramer reported that the Mariners are likely to carry three catchers on their 28-man Opening Day roster.
  • We’ve got some Mariners injury updates.
  • Larry Stone at The Seattle Times says that it would be a huge mistake for the M’s to leave Julio Rodríguez off the Opening Day roster.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • If you’re in the Seattle area, please keep your eye out!

