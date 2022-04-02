Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/2/22: Ken Giles, Merrill Kelly, and Craig Kimbrel

Good day everyone! Let’s kick off the weekend with some links.
In Mariners news...
- With that, the No. 5 starter race appears to be down to Matt Brash and George Kirby.
The Mariners announced that right-hander Levi Stoudt has been reassigned to minor league camp— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 1, 2022
- Daniel Kramer reported that the Mariners are likely to carry three catchers on their 28-man Opening Day roster.
- We’ve got some Mariners injury updates.
Ken Giles is dealing with a finger tendon issue. Surgery is not required but he will be shut down for a couple of weeks.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 1, 2022
Kyle Lewis is ready to start dh’ing in minor league games, could get into a big league game before camp ends.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 1, 2022
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times says that it would be a huge mistake for the M’s to leave Julio Rodríguez off the Opening Day roster.
Around the league...
- Legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker had a very trying offseason for both his physical and mental health, but the 88-year-old is ready for another season of calling Brewers baseball.
- The Blue Jays have extended the contract of manager Charlie Montoyo through 2023.
- The MLB Pipeline prospect team released their organizational rankings for 2022.
- Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is ahead of schedule in his shoulder recovery but still is not likely to be back in action until May.
- Bill Shaikin makes the case for MLB realignment now that baseball has the universal DH.
- Gamblers everywhere have been placing a lot of bets on Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz winning Rookie of the Year even though he’s ineligible for the award.
- The Diamondbacks agreed to a two-year contract extension with right-hander Merrill Kelly. Michael McDermott at AZ Snake Pit broke down the importance of the deal.
- Uh oh.
Cubs’ Wade Miley experienced some elbow soreness this week, got an MRI which showed some inflammation. They’ll shut him down for 10 days, scheduled to resume throwing after that.— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 1, 2022
- The White Sox sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock. Chrystal O’Keefe at South Side Sox broke down the deal from a Chicago perspective while Eric Stephen at True Dodger Blue provided the Los Angeles point of view.
- The White Sox got some bad news as it appears left-hander Garrett Crochet will likely need Tommy John surgery.
- It turns out the minor league housing plan doesn’t necessarily include those players’ families, which many players are now just learning.
- The Mets got some pretty bad news on Jacob deGrom, who will be shut down for at least a month due to ongoing shoulder issues.
- The Mets have reportedly been in trade discussions with the Padres regarding a deal that would send Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer to New York for Dominic Smith.
- Evan Webeck at Mercury News broke down how the Giants managed to get a 2 mph velocity bump out of Alex Cobb.
- The Angels announced their six-man rotation for the season.
No surprise: Joe Maddon officially named Reid Detmers as the #Angels No 6 starter.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 1, 2022
Ohtani
Sandoval
Syndergaard
Suarez
Lorenzen
Detmers
